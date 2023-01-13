Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is certainly going to take some time and I think that’s fair

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 13, 2023, 11:41 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers did not exactly look or sound like a player intending to suit up again for another season when he held his postgame press conference following last Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

But the Packers don’t seem like they’ll be pushing him out the door.

In his Friday press conference, Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he wants all the guys back, including Rodgers. But the Packers are going to give the quarterback the space he needs to decide whether or not he’d like to keep playing.

He’s certainly going to take some time. I think that’s fair,” Gutekunst said. “And as we work through this, I think as he takes his time, makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way.

“We made a really big commitment to him last offseason. So I think as we did that, it wasn’t certainly for just this year. So we’ll — like I said, he’s going to take his time and the communication will be pretty constant as we move forward.”

Gutekunst was asked why the Packers would want Rodgers back, given that his play declined in 2022 and the quarterback will be 40 next December.

“Well certainly this year, I think he was dealing with some moving pieces, some injuries — things like that,” Gutekunst said. “It wasn’t a great year offensively for us as a whole. But I mean, you guys saw, he can still play at a very high level. Really liked the way he led us. So, I think as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll start putting these things together and see how that transpires.”

Rodgers has said that continuing to play for the Packers won’t be entirely up to him. But Gutekunst noted he hasn’t given Rodgers any indication that the franchise doesn’t want him back, though the G.M. admitted the middle of the season was tough on everybody.

“We’ve had good conversations, like we always do,” Gutekunst said. “Talked this week and it was really good conversations. I really respect the process he goes through after the season. He’s done this for a long time. What he goes through during the offseason to get prepared for a season is significant. And I understand the decision he has to make on whether he wants to go through that. So, I’ve always tried to give him that time. We talked about the season, what went right, what went wrong, what he liked, what he didn’t. But not a lot of future stuff.”

After winning his second MVP award in a row last year, Rodgers completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022. His passer rating fell from 111.9 to 91.1.

27 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is certainly going to take some time and I think that’s fair

  4. “What he goes through during the offseason to get prepared for a season is significant.”

    Hmmmmmmmmmmmm

  6. Rodgers has all the power. No one will trade for him as he’s past his freshness date and is over-priced. Its best for the Packers long-term if he retires. Keeping him on at his salary is going to mean cap hell.

  8. I don’t believe for 1 second he retires. He is too smart to pass on 50-60 million. He just likes being in the spotlight.

  11. Aaron Rodgers is not just “going to take some time”. He is going to milk this for every last drop of attention he can possibly get, showing up 5 minutes before mandatory activities. He will whine, be ambiguous, say passive aggressive things, act like he’s better than everybody. At the end of the day, he will play, because he is not walking away from all that money. But it’s all about him, always has been.

  12. We’re becoming a more dangerous team. We’ve all seen some of the commentary outside. ‘Nobody’s worried about the Packers.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Now what are they gonna say?
    — Aaron Rodgers, after the Packers won their fourth straight to set up a win-and-in season finale at home against Detroit next week.

    ____________

    Man, it was sweet to see those words come back to bite him. It’s timee for Love take over.

  13. Not fair to the Packers fans to make them go through Favre-Syndrome again and again. The team is paying an ungodly amount of money to Rodgers, he quite literally owes them a speedy answer….oh, yeah and he should participate in the OTAs with that kind of salary. SMH

  16. does seem like now would be the time to move to Mr. Love. Last yr of 4 yr deal, with available 5th yr option. Save $ with Rodgers gone, put the money into the rest of the team. If he succeeds, you have your answer already. If not, you punt on the 5th yr option and draft a QB in ’24 or go sign/trade for an established guy.

  18. No it’s not fair. It’s opposite of fair. It’s about a selfish as you can be. His not showing up with those young receivers cost them the playoffs. The Detroit game shouldn’t have even mattered. Those teammates and fans got screwed. He’s done. He should have retired instead of paying this little game of I’m in no I’m out no I’m back in.

  21. Lot of haters, but from a pure football standpoint, wouldn’t it be nice if he announced 2023 was his last season, Love comes on board with appropriate extension for a guy who’s never played, and see what happens in 2023 and the very long term beyond. Any Packer fan who saw those pure, if few, throws that Love made in that Buffalo game would like to see what he can do in a full time Packer uniform at some point.

  22. If the biggest Superbowl window in history isn’t shut it’s at the very best ajar. Let’s see how the Packer fans who haven’t ever seen mediocre QB play in Green Bay handle what’s coming to them. Or in their entitled minds do they believe the streak continues with Love? Good luck with that.

  23. Give the man some weapons! Look at what the 49ers do for their quarterback, look what the Chiefs do for Mahomes … and compare that to the wideouts the Packers trot out for Rodgers. Two more wideouts and a tight end would help – especially if Lazard and Tonyan leave as free agents. The Packer front office has a terrible draft record.

  25. He’ll play at least two more years in Green Bay.. book that

