Chargers downgrade Mike Williams to out

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 13, 2023, 12:22 PM EST
The Chargers will not have receiver Mike Williams for Saturday’s playoff matchup against the Jaguars.

Los Angeles has downgraded Williams to out after initially listing him as questionable on Thursday’s injury report.

Williams did not practice all week after suffering a back injury late in the second quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Head coach Brandon Staley had initially said on Monday that he expected Williams to practice, but that did not end up happening. Staley said on Thursday that Williams receiving rest and treatment was more important than his practice reps.

But by ruling him out on Friday, Williams won’t even travel to Florida for this weekend’s game.

Staley also said on Thursday that he stands behind what the Chargers did with playing time in last week’s game. Despite being locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed at the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t pulled until 11:15 in the fourth quarter. Keenan Allen caught a touchdown pass from Chase Daniel with 6:02 left in the game.

Los Angeles also announced that they’ve elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree from the practice squad to the active roster.

Kickoff for the Chargers and Jaguars is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

  2. How can you stand behind the decision when he got hurt? NFL coaches make too much money to not understand that growth and humility are an integral part of leadership.

  5. After this weekend, Sean Payton will get his wish to both stay in SoCal and have a QB he can rely on for years to come.

  10. Hearing Staley defend his egregious decision to play his starters in a meaningless game is an insult to fans of the sport nationwide.

  11. 2 years in a row this guy does something stupid to cost his team. Downgrade the psyche of this team going in and Staley just gave Jacksonville a huge boost. Staley will be gone Sunday morning

  13. Florio predicted this on PFT Live this AM. Said he thought the questionable label was a face-saving move

  14. This makes it an easy choice to fire Staley. Why the hell was Williams playing in a meaninless game? Easy, coaches decision. You’re fired Brandon.

  17. In fairness to Staley, who made a dumb decision, if a guy can’t stay healthy, he can’t stay healthy. If it wasn’t last week it would have been the first quarter of this week.

  19. Staley is an idiot! He knows he has two receivers that get injured a lot. So let’s play them in a game that means nothing! If they lose to the Jags and he gets fired, Staley will have plenty of time to contemplate all the ridiculous decisions he’s made the past two years

  23. The Charger should also downgrade Brandon Staley to out — as head coach. Why wait for his next bone-head decision?

  25. Everyone knows mike Williams will make 1 amazing catch then get injured while making it or immediately afterwards. They should have saved him to make that play when it matters, ie tomorrow.

  26. Staley = clown. Would love to see this talented roster coached by someone with a clue.

  27. >>Brandon Staley coach of the year.

    The Charger’s 18 yard line nods vigorously in approval…

