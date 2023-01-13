Colts announce completed interview with Raheem Morris

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 13, 2023, 3:20 PM EST
The Colts are continuing to move things along in their coaching search.

On Friday, Indianapolis announced the franchise has completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Morris has been Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator since 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI with the franchise.

He was previously with the Falcons, spending time as the team’s assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, and receivers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020. He replaced Dan Quinn as Atlanta’s interim head coach that season, with the Falcons compiling a 4-7 record.

Morris also went 17-31 as a first-time head coach with the Buccaneers from 2009-2011.

The Broncos have also requested to interview Morris this month.

Indianapolis has previously announced interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

