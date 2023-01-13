Dexter Lawrence on new contract: If it’s meant to be, it will be

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is one of the leading defensive reasons the Giants advanced to the playoffs this season.

Lawrence was selected to the Pro Bowl in recognition of his 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles this season. He also put himself in prime position for a new contract.

The Giants picked up Lawrence’s option for the 2023 season, but there will likely be extension discussions this offseason. Lawrence said this week that he wants to remain with the Giants forever and that “if it is meant to be, it will be.”

“I’m not getting into all that. You only control what you can control and I play football. You hire people to do other things, just like I don’t massage myself,” Lawrence said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I think I have a lot more to prove, but I feel like this is my best season ever and there’s no ceiling for me, pretty much.”

Lawrence is part of a group of 2019 first-round defensive tackles who are set for new contracts. Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins, and Jeffery Simmons are in the same group and 2018 first-rounder Daron Payne is set for free agency, so it should be a lucrative and busy offseason for players at that position.