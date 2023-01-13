Dolphins confirm Skylar Thompson will start

Posted by Charean Williams on January 13, 2023, 4:51 PM EST
NFL: JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins
Getty Images

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that rookie Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback in Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Bills.

The team ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for a third consecutive week.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) is questionable after limited practices all week.

McDaniel said Bridgewater still is dealing with a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand, but the Dolphins expect him to dress as Thompson’s backup. Mike Glennon also is available.

Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, will make his third start and seventh appearance of this season.

“The good thing for me, I feel like I got a pretty good feel for what a playoff game kind of would look like just last week,” Thompson said of the Week 18 win over the Jets, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “It was a win-or-go-home type of situation for us, so getting to experience kind of what that felt like last week I think was helpful. This week is just going to be like any other week for me this entire season.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Dolphins confirm Skylar Thompson will start

  1. ******dolphins confirm they don’t care enough to attempt to compete or win

    I corrected the headline..

  2. I feel bad for him, he’s going to wet his pants again. If he doesn’t and plays well, I will wet mine. The Dolphins defense MUST play well to have any chance of winning. I don’t see that happening.

  4. How embarrassing for the Patriots to lose a playoff spot to a team trotting out their 4th string QB. Pathetic.

  5. The offense will need to score more than the 0 points they scored last week and the defense will need to allow less than the 30 points they averaged all season!

  6. Dolphins GM Grier has once again constructed a roster of injury prone
    draft picks and free agent signings, will he ever be held accountable?

    Case in point…Bridgewater is more fragile than Tua.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.