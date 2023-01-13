Dolphins confirm Skylar Thompson will start

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that rookie Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback in Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Bills.

The team ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for a third consecutive week.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) is questionable after limited practices all week.

McDaniel said Bridgewater still is dealing with a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand, but the Dolphins expect him to dress as Thompson’s backup. Mike Glennon also is available.

Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, will make his third start and seventh appearance of this season.

“The good thing for me, I feel like I got a pretty good feel for what a playoff game kind of would look like just last week,” Thompson said of the Week 18 win over the Jets, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “It was a win-or-go-home type of situation for us, so getting to experience kind of what that felt like last week I think was helpful. This week is just going to be like any other week for me this entire season.”