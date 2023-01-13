Giants have no players with injury designations

Getty Images

The Giants are as healthy as they can be for Sunday’s return to playoff action.

The team did not issue any injury designations for their road game against the Vikings. Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced all week and they’re set to be available for the team’s first playoff game in six years.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is part of that group and he is set to play for the first time since hurting his knee in Week 11.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), and center Jon Feliciano (back) all missed Week 18 before returning to action this week. The Giants rested several other starters for their loss to the Eagles and the blank injury report supports that approach.

The Vikings have not ruled any players out, but they do have three listed as questionable.