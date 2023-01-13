Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2023, 2:14 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
The Bills have listed two players as questionable to face the Dolphins in Sunday’s playoff opener.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips each received the tag. No one else on the team received an injury designation for this weekend.

McKenzie was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and then missed the final two days of practice this week. The Bills signed Cole Beasley to the active roster this week and he could see more time if McKenzie is ultimately unable to play.

Phillips has not practiced all week because of a shoulder injury. He played 19 snaps in the Week 18 win over the Patriots.

2 responses to “Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills

  1. McKenzie has already said he’s playing. Phillips has been dinged up all season. Maybe let him have the week sine bills are facing a 3rd stringer and mystery is injured.

  2. They should rest Phillips anyway, if they get past the Dolphins they will need him for the next game.

