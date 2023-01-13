Jadeveon Clowney apologizes for saying the Browns showcase Myles Garrett

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney released some steam last week, with critical comments about how the team uses him. Along the way, Clowney suggested that the Browns call defenses with an eye toward helping defensive end Myles Garrett get to the Hall of Fame.

Clowney is now trying to clean up his mess.

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said in a statement. “My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

Ah yes, the time-honored, “I never said that thing I actually said” defense. But here’s the thing. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plainer Dealer, who initially posted Clowney’s comments, says the a teammate who overheard the remarks “asked Clowney if he was sure he wanted to say what he was saying.”

Really, what would Clowney have to apologize for or learn from if his words were “taken out of context” and “completely misrepresented”? All he had to say was, “I never said it.”

15 responses to "Jadeveon Clowney apologizes for saying the Browns showcase Myles Garrett

  2. Why does he have to apologize as a son and as a parent? He offended his teammate; he should just apologize as a teammate.

  3. Can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. You just made life hell for your Agent. Best of luck in the USFL.

  7. Bill O’Brien got excoriated for trading Clowney to Seattle. This was at the time when Clowney was coming off his rookie contract (as 1st pick in draft) and wanting a massive $100M+ deal. O’Brien got a 3rd round pick (effectively the compensatory pick value) and a couple of young players from Seattle. The Seahawks had him for one year, and once they let him go, they didn’t get a compensatory pick. Bill O’Brien stole from Seattle in that deal. Bill O’Brien also stole from Miami in the Tunsil deal. Bill O’Brien was doing things right in Houston but they (ownership and Houston sports media, the dumbest in nation) didn’t want him in Htown because he didn’t play their silly games (in a city where last conference title was 1980). Proof in the pudding, Nick Saban immediately hires Bill O’Brien…no one interviews Rick Smith, and no one will ever hire again Lovie Smith and David Culley. Clowney is a great example of the incompetence of Houston under the McNairs…Bob to a large extent…Cal in every way imaginable, perhaps the dumbest owner in the history of American sport (which is a low bar indeed).

  11. How were his words taken out of context and completely misrepresented?

    They seemed to be perfectly clear, taken in context, and represented as they actually were.

    But that’s just me.

  13. That ship has sailed, you idiot. Just move on, and be happy you were able to fleece a few NFL teams for millions of dollars.

  15. Any day now that we DONT hear from this Clowney will be too soon. Go ahead and leave kid and dont let the door hit you. I think this might be it for the young man

