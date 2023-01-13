Jalen Ramsey: If that’s the end, I went out with a bang

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2023, 10:45 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey implied on social media early this morning that he may have played his last game with the Rams.

Ramsey, a cornerback who had two interceptions in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Seahawks, suggested on Twitter that he might be done.

“It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!” Ramsey wrote.

Ramsey didn’t come right out and say what he was thinking, but he may be expecting the Rams to trade him this offseason. He has a base salary of $17 million in 2023 and the Rams are in rough salary cap shape, and it might make sense for both sides if Ramsey got traded.

The 28-year-old Ramsey went to the Jaguars with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick in 2019. He wouldn’t fetch that much in a trade this offseason, but the Rams may be willing to take the best offer they get as they attempt to move past a disappointing season.

2 responses to “Jalen Ramsey: If that’s the end, I went out with a bang

  1. Since getting used and abused by Stefon Diggs in the first game of the season against the Bills…the luster has apparently worn off of Jalen Ramsey.

  2. For every great play he makes he makes a corresponding bonehead play. Could be one of the greats but will always be held back by his lack of respect for the game and his lack of humility.

