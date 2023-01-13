Jerod Mayo won’t interview for Browns defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2023, 11:32 AM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Browns will not be hiring Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as their next defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Mayo has informed the Browns that he will not be interviewing for the opening. The Browns requested an interview with Mayo after they fired Joe Woods this week.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that they are working to keep Mayo in the fold and declining the interview with the Browns suggests that he’d see that as a lateral move, at best, from New England.

The Panthers also requested an interview with Mayo for their head coaching job. There’s been no word on whether he’s scheduled to interview with them at this time.

  1. The overall 2nd rankee D was 2 ranked for a reason. Really good players and great work by Steve Belichick and Mayo sharing the overall duties.

    Now, fix the offense, and the 4 or 5 games you served up on a platter, you won’t be serving up anymore.

    The D will be even better when they’re not forced to win the game every week.

  4. The Browns went from promising right back to a dead-end organization with one outrageous trade. Mayo probably knows that they’re dead-end and they will be looking for more scapegoats over the next couple years.

    Here’s hoping he gets the full DC title in NE and keeps their defensive run of excellence going.

  5. The Browns organization is a hot mess – Cleveland will be at or near the bottom of standings next season.

  6. kevpft says:
    January 13, 2023 at 12:15 pm
    Who cares about the titles? It’s clear he’s getting a raise here and it’s well deserved. Whatever is working without the actual titles is working quite well.

    Lots of misinformation surrounds the Patriots for troll/money reasons to satisfy that demographics.

    Smart move by Mayo to not interview or go to a horrendous organization with guaranteed failure looming.

