Packers expect Aaron Jones to return in 2023

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2023, 4:24 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones is currently slated to have a salary cap hit of more than $20 million in 2023, making him by far the league’s most expensive player at his position next season. But that doesn’t mean he’s on the way out.

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst said today that there’s no doubt in his mind that Jones will remain on the roster.

“Certainly, we expect to have him back,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst also noted, however, that the Packers have several contracts they may restructure this offseason. Jones’ contract would seem almost certain to be one of them. Jones has a $7.4 million roster bonus due in March and a base salary of $8.1 million, and converting some of that into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the length of his deal would be one way to get some salary cap relief.

But whatever they need to do, Gutekunst sounds like he’s ready to do it.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Packers expect Aaron Jones to return in 2023

  1. Pretty much a no brainer, still a dynamic player with plenty left in the tank. I suspect his and OL Bak’s contracts will be restructured to stay a couple more years. Resign Nixon; beyond that, lots of changes coming to the Packers in the off-season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.