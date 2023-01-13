PFT’s NFL 2022 coach of the year: Brian Daboll

The coach of the year typically refers to the coach whose team most exceeded the general expectations that existed before the season started. In 2022, plenty of coaches fell into that category. One managed to take his team to the playoffs under circumstances that seemed unlikely to the point of no chance in hell.

In a division that saw none of the four teams finish under .500 after 17 games were played, the Giants landed as the No. 6 seed in the conference, making it to the playoffs for only the second time in more than a decade, and for the first time since 2016.

Brian Daboll did it with a roster largely devoid of established talent. The two most important players on the roster — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — were in contract years. The defense was a work in progress. The offensive line had been a liability, for years. The receivers were no-name castoffs, the bizarro version of Frank Sinatra’s “if you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere” assessment of New York, New York.

And yet somehow, Daboll and the Giants cobbled together enough wins to get in.

There weren’t many signature wins. Beating the Titans on the road in Week One stands out, as does overpowering a then-potent Packers team in London. The Giants otherwise took care of business just often enough to emerge with sufficient wins to do that which few thought they’d be able to do, especially with a new coach and a new G.M.

There were other very worthy coaches. Kyle Shanahan took the 49ers to the No. 2 seed in the NFC despite losing a pair of starting quarterbacks to injury. He also effectively integrated running back Christian McCaffrey into an offense that helped spark a run of 10 straight victories, which nearly delivered the top seed in the conference. It didn’t hurt to have the best defense in the league.

In Jacksonville, Doug Pederson cleaned up Urban Meyer’s mess quickly, capturing first place in one of the weakest divisions in football — and laying the foundation for a bright future. Dan Campbell managed to propel the Lions from 1-6 to the fringes of the postseason; Mike Tomlin did the same with the Steelers, after starting 2-6 and willing the team to a winning record.

In Seattle, Pete Carroll took a team in which few believed back to the playoffs, without Russell Wilson — and with a defense that was a far cry from the Legion of Boom.

Then there’s the Vikings. First-year coach Kevin O’Connell managed to lead the team through one close win after another, finishing with a league-record 11 one-score games, even though the 13-4 Vikings ultimately were outscored by their opponents.

Another first-year coach, Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins, got his team to the playoffs despite multiple concussion issues with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a late-season five-game winning streak.

Bills coach Sean McDermott led his team through one adversity after another, putting them in position to perhaps finally get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid took a retooled offense to the No. 1 seed. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had his team looking dominant for much of the season, capturing the top seed in the NFC.

There were indeed many great coaching jobs in 2022. But Daboll gets the nod for taking a Giants team that looked to be destined for yet another non-playoff season into the tournament.

  4. The bias is always to vote for a coach who had decent results on a team that was a hot mess before their arrival. There’s something to be said for that, but it’s part of why the Coach of the Year almost never goes on to win the Super Bowl. For me the best coach this year has been Shanahan, hands down, no contest.

  5. Daboll is a good coach, but Shanahan deserves the “Coach of the Year” award. Shanahan devised a system that has allowed the Niners to thrive with 3 different Quarterbacks.

    Look at the other teams that had to play with their backup QBs. Miami will be one and done. The Ravens will lose, too. And don’t forget the Jets and the other teams that playedwith backup QBs…they all lost too many game.

  7. I will respectfully suggest Campbell in Detroit for my vote. But as is pointed out there are many worthy candidates this year. IMO

  9. It’s definitely Doug Peterson IMO. Jaguars were a disaster a year ago, unbelievable what he has accomplished after Urban’s reign of incompetence.

    I’m just glad we have a coach that plays to win, and has the respect of the players that play hard for him, even with a limited roster. The playoff spot was well deserved. It’s been a few rough years of bad coaching, and playing not to lose. No fan enjoys that.

  10. As an Eagles fan I’m partial to Doug Pederson getting this, but there’s no doubt that Daboll turned the Giants around QUICKLY. They showed flashes of the old Giants teams with smash mouth defense and conservative ball control. Although they still have much to improve on, you gotta start somewhere. NFC East is looking to be wild in the next few years.

  11. Wow, this is a really bad pick. Every year there’s a somewhat crappy team that sneaks into the playoffs. Most of the time, luck is the reason for overperformance. There’s at least 5 coaches more deserving. Sirianni (not even mentioned ?!?), Pederson, Shannahan and Carroll are way better choices.

  13. Everyone points to an improved Daniel Jones, but his stats are pretty similar to prior years—especially yards per attempt. I think resurrecting Barkley was the important factor for the giants offense. Daboll joined the bills in 2018, but this has a very 2017 bills vibe. HC got a team with little talent to the playoffs. Don’t worry about playoff results and use this season as a springboard.

  14. A worthy candidate. But certainly not coach of the year, considering the other bodies of work you also mentioned. Pedersen, McConnell, Shanahan, even Carroll had more deserving seasons.

  16. How on earth could you choose Daboll over Pederson? Any coach that would have followed Urban Meyer and gone to the playoffs needs to be the vote. Dougie P. deserves that award.

  17. I would go with Lovie Smith for hosing the Texans out of the 1st pick on his way out. That was hilarious…

  20. If not Shanahan, I would give the honor to Carroll. Shanahan has shown he is worthy, given his rookie QB, total team preparedness every week & ultimately their dominance the past 10 weeks. Carroll’s a close second for the team’s extreme success in beating everybody’s expectations and making the playoffs.

  21. You really can’t go wrong with Daboll, Sirianni, Dougie Fresh, Pete Carroll, could throw in Stefanski in Minnesota…I have one that hasn’t been mentioned yet & hear me out: Sean McDermott.

    the coaches above have all done better with their teams than expectation. The Bills have finished about where everyone picked them to finish but the way he handled the Damar Hamlin situation was the most important & impressive thing from a coach I’ve seen with the way he helped hold the bills & maybe even the bengals together to an extent..maybe the most impressive job ever. Maybe that shouldn’t qualify him for this award, that’s up to the voters but it should absolutely be mentioned when discussing the award

  22. Vikings fan, but I think I’d have to agree with Knightwanderer – the way Campbell turned around the Lions after an abysmal start to ending up a whisker from making the playoffs was some excellent coaching. Not sure I’d discount O’Connell, though; taking a team out of the playoffs the year before to a 13 win season is pretty impressive, especially dealing with the worst defense in the league. A lot of worthy candidates this year. Can’t really argue too much, whoever wins Coach of the Year this year.

  24. Sorry I left out Dan Campbell’s name! Ok, you folks can go back to your exaggerated & unfounded outrage because your team’s coach might not win & you think he should

