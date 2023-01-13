Raheem Mostert out, Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Left tackle Terron Armstead said this week that he will do whatever it takes to be on the field against the Bills in Sunday’s playoff opener and the Dolphins will give him as much time as they can to make that happen.

Armstead returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and he is listed as questionable to play this weekend. He is listed with knee, foot, hip, and pec injuries, but indicated this week that the leg injuries are the biggest hurdle to overcome.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been ruled out. He injured his thumb last Sunday and did not practice at all this week.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was ruled out earlier in the week. Guard Liam Eichenberg (hand) is listed as doubtful.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (hand, ankle), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (hip, groin) are listed as questionable.