Rams have a contingency plan “ready to be enacted” if Sean McVay steps away

Getty Images

The Rams are giving head coach Sean McVay the time and space he needs to decide whether or not he’d like to return in 2023.

But should McVay elect to step away, the Rams are prepared for it.

The team’s chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that the club has “contingency plans in a situation like this that will be ready to be enacted.”

Demoff did not disclose exactly what those plans are. But Klein notes defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach Thomas Brown would be internal candidates to replace McVay. But both Morris and Brown have received interview requests for head coaching positions with other organizations.

“We’ve known for some time that he was going to wait until after the season to make a decision about whether he wants to coach in 2023,” Demoff said. “We’ve always told Sean we’d give him that space to make that decision and we’ll support him in whatever direction he goes.”

Demoff added there’s no timetable for McVay, who turns 37 later this month, to make his decision.

“We view it however he sees it,” Demoff said. “There’s no deadline or answers we’re seeking aside from making sure we want the best for him.”

In his six years as Rams head coach, McVay has compiled a 60-38 record with a 7-3 postseason record, two trips to the Super Bowl, and one championship.