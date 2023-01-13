Ravens won’t name starting QB ahead of Sunday

Getty Images

We know the Ravens won’t have Lamar Jackson playing quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday, but they aren’t going to reveal who is taking his place at this point.

Tyler Huntley has been dealing with a right shoulder injury recently and that led Anthony Brown to get the start against Cincinnati in the regular season finale. Huntley has been a limited participant in practice this week and was able to throw in each of the last two sessions.

On Friday, Harbaugh said that the team is hopeful that Huntley will be able to play this weekend but that the team isn’t going to name a starter at this point.

Neither choice is ideal for the Ravens as they try to pull off a road win to extend their season, but there’s little they can do but hope that things work out for them regardless of who is taking the snaps.