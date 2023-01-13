Saints say Cardinals, Texans, Broncos are “well aware” of compensation for Sean Payton

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2023, 1:48 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v New York Jets
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton.

That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones that have sought permission to speak to Payton, and all three were given that permission only after the Saints made clear that they’re not giving Payton away.

“We haven’t settled on exactly what the compensation is going to be yet, but they’re well aware that there is going to be compensation,” Loomis said.

Loomis said he hasn’t offered a specific price for Payton because different teams have different combinations of draft picks that they’d be able to send the Saints.

“It’s going to be different for every team because they have different picks and different things available to them,” Loomis said. “They have to get our permission to have a discussion with him, and then we have to have the compensation settled before they can actually hire him.”

The Saints are in rough salary cap shape this year and don’t have a first-round pick. It’s going to be tough for them to rebuild their roster, but draft picks for Payton would be helpful, and it would benefit the Saints if one of those other teams hires him.

15 responses to “Saints say Cardinals, Texans, Broncos are “well aware” of compensation for Sean Payton

  1. This is something these teams need to think about carefully, and I don’t see it being brought up at all:

    If this somehow doesn’t pan out, not only have they given the Saints a veritable fortune, but now they’re on the hook for whatever the remainder of his contract would be that he eventually signs (which you know won’t be cheap).

    I’m aware Sean Payton is no Jeff Fisher, but we also have zero clue what he’s like without Brees.

  2. Loomis is aware that if he makes the compensation too high, then the teams may look elsewhere. In addition, if he can’t reach agreement on compensation, Payton can simply wait another year, when the compensation likely will be lower, or two years, when his contract with the Saints expires and no compensation will need to be provided. Payton is enjoying life – he’s getting a paycheck from FOX, has a new wife, owns homes in Idaho and New Orleans, and gets the benefits of SoCal without having to pay property taxes. Plus he can wait for the Cowboys or Rams jobs to become available if he chooses

  3. What if no team wants to meet the Saints asking price, but Payton really wants to coach again. Does he come out of retirement and force the Saints to fire their current head coach? How much leverage does Payton have in picking the team he wants to coach?

  4. I don’t think I’d ever trade for a coach, especially with a first round pick, or more.

  5. A two or three tops. SP isn’t even a current coach. The Saints need picks and you get nothing by keeping him under contract. The Cardinals don’t even have a GM at the moment.

  6. If they’re truly seeking at least a 1st then I’m not sure why they’d engage the Broncos.

  7. Well, they aren’t going to get much in the way of picks from the Broncos. They traded them all away for Wilson and now the only thing they have left is a late 1st rounder from the 49ers. Considering how the 49ers are playing that pick may end up being the 32nd.

  9. Quote: domefieldadvantage says:
    January 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm
    Loomis is aware that if he makes the compensation too high, then the teams may look elsewhere. In addition, if he can’t reach agreement on compensation, Payton can simply wait another year, when the compensation likely will be lower, or two years, when his contract with the Saints expires and no compensation will need to be provided. Payton is enjoying life – he’s getting a paycheck from FOX, has a new wife, owns homes in Idaho and New Orleans, and gets the benefits of SoCal without having to pay property taxes. Plus he can wait for the Cowboys or Rams jobs to become available if he chooses /End Quote

    That’s not how contracts work. If he hasn’t fulfilled his years they continue perpetually.

  11. One thing the NFL teaches is that compensation for moves that basically *have* to happen aren’t nearly what is expected. This isn’t the first round pick the Patriots gave the Jets for Belichick, back when draft picks weren’t quite so valuable and the Jets had *wanted* Belichick before he spurned them – Payton doesn’t want the Saints and they’ve moved on from him, so there isn’t really any room for a backtrack and thus the leverage isn’t there to make sky-high demands. The one caveat there is that nothing prevents a bidding war, and thus multiple teams involved could drive the price up if they don’t stick to a hard line. Then again, if/when Payton decides where he wants to go, that bidding would dry up pretty quickly. All of which says to me: 2023 second round pick.

  13. Andy Reed was thrown out the door by the Eagles….many of the same complaints…but all he did was win games. I’d love to have SP in AZ. I’d give up our 3rd which is at the top…so it’s a good pick. I wouldn’t touch our 1st or 2nd. I’d rather have Jim Harbaugh…his .695 win percentage is amazing and he turned the 9ers from losers to winners.

  14. The Broncos have a 1st this year, a 1st and 2nd next year, some good players to trade (like Simmons, Jeudy, Sutton, Surtain,) and a huge wad of cash. They can make a good offer if they decide it’s worth it.

