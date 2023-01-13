Sammy Watkins hopes Lamar Jackson “decides to play”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2023, 1:50 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
The decision of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to suddenly disclose details about his knee injury on Thursday night wasn’t spontaneous, accidental, or coincidental. At a time when the powers-that-be in the organization are becoming frustrated to the point of exasperated with Jackson’s inability (or unwillingness) to play, Jackson’s teammates are starting to wonder what’s going on.

And they’re starting to talk publicly.

“In this league, everybody is pretty much banged up, hurt,” receiver Sammy Watkins told Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post on Wednesday. “I don’t want to speak for him and his situation and whatever he’s going through with the contracts. I don’t know what world he’s in. But for me, you got a chance to do something special. We all know with Lamar Jackson out there, this team is really freaking good, and special things can happen. He can will this team to a Super Bowl. I don’t think he’s thinking about it that way. . . .”

That’s a very strong comment, one that questions Jackson’s overall commitment to winning playoff games right now, with his current teammates.

“He’s got an opportunity to win a Super Bowl,” Watkins added. “I hope he hobbles back out there. . . . Put him out for the pass plays, and don’t run him at all. But you never know. That could be wrong. I’m being very selfish right now, just to want him to be out on the field. But, man, what a great thing it would be to see 8 touch the field this Sunday, and we go out there and blow them out. But that’s for Lamar and everybody else to figure out. Hope miraculously something happens, somebody reach out to him, whether it’s a coach or somebody, and he decides to play. But that’s a question if he’s healthy or he’s not. I don’t know. I haven’t been watching him.”

Still, Watkins seems to believe that, if Jackson had his long-term contract, he’d be playing.

“I think the world is ready to see Lamar back on the field, doing what he do best, and get all the stipulations and contract stuff behind him,” Watkins said. “I pray somebody talks to him like, ‘Man, just sign the deal.’ You know what I mean? And he get out there and hopefully, if . . .  he’s healthy, he can just come play this Sunday. We all know that’s up to Lamar and whatever goes on. Hopefully, they get something done. The world wants to see Lamar be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of his life. . . . [T]he world wants to watch Lamar Jackson. That’s a phenom talent, a talent that you rarely come by. Things that he do on the field and things that you see, to be quite honest when he’s out there, he makes everybody play better, just to have him in that huddle. I pray that somebody reach out to him or that he’s really truly getting healthy and can play, that he wake up Thursday and be like, ‘All right, forget it. I’m playing.’ I think that would change the whole trajectory of our season.”

Maybe Watkins is the only one on the team who thinks that. Or maybe he’s reflecting the mood of the locker room.

Regardless, it’s probably a good idea for Watkins not to sit next to Jackson on the team plane to Cincinnati.

  2. Man, he’s saying what millions of us are thinking. Crazy for a player to say it though. Kudos to him. Players putting the team first is so 1990. And I love it!

  3. LOL!

    This overpaid bum is such a dope. He just exposed Harbaugh’s wording of the situation.

  5. That would imply Jackson makes the trip. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t. And I doubt SW just pulled that montage out of thin air. Jackson is doing what he thinks is best for him and that’s perfectly acceptable. Just don’t be surprised when the team does what’s best for them.

  7. I sincerely doubt he is the only one that feels this way. The fact of the matter is that the Ravens probably botched things by not sorting things out with Lamar before the season started, one way or the other. But maybe they have realistically decided. Whatever the case, they cannot go in next season with him only on the franchise tag, or will be facing the same mess again…

  9. Interesting source, Sammy Watkins. How much time has he missed due to injury? Perhaps you should consider this is more about how Watkins views the game than Lamar.

  12. So Jackson is holding out with the playoffs on the line to get more leverage. What a great teammate.. I’d pull all offers immediately, transition tag, take his leverage away, and try to rally the team to focus on the playoffs.

  13. I think Lamar needs some sort of an adviser. He is the only reason he doesn’t have a $100+ million contract. If he is actually not injured anymore he is hurting himself because no team is gonna want that drama. After the Russell Wilson contract backfired on the Broncos I bet teams are gonna start to limit their spending on “franchise QB’s” in free agency or trades.

  14. Watkins is on a rental deal and likely knows he, and Jackson will not only not play together again, but seems likely both will be on different teams. Had someone closer to Lamar said this, it may have some validity. This doesn’t.

  16. Jackson is, if he is truly selfishly sitting out due to his contract, also costing his teammates the potential of tens of thousands in winnings for each playoff game won. Some day others will speak up and I guess we’ll find out.

  17. Generally, acting as your own agent is like acting as your own lawyer during a trial. The results usually aren’t great. And Lamar probably isn’t going to do any better financially by leaving the Ravens than he will by staying there.

  18. If you don’t wanna pay him let him go Baltimore! A bunch of teams will pick him right up. The market is what it is. Pay or pound sand!

  20. Pretty safe to say that we can see this as another negotiation tool, when it’s money or a release.
    Problem is that Jackson is using the fans..

    Playoff football used as a hostage is a definite mortal sin in my mind.
    I would have no further use for Lamar Jackson in the NFL.

  21. Refreshing take by a player. Jackson wants a Watson deal.. he’s not getting that, not is anyone. That was an outlier contract and not smart by the browns. Lamar has missed 30% of snaps last two years. Lamar is completely delusional in regards to the market. Take your 40 mil per year…jeeze.

  22. LJ is done in Baltimore. The question is how desperate another franchise is to give up good picks for him. His ability to not be any better today at throwing than he was in his second year is unconscionable.

  23. Pretty safe to say that we can see this as another negotiation tool, whether it’s about money or a n outright release.
    Problem is that Jackson is using the fans..

    Playoff football used as a hostage is a definite mortal sin in my mind.
    I would have no further use for Lamar Jackson in the NFL.

  26. Jackson’s a great player and seemingly a good guy in most respects. But in his effort to maximize his own fortunes, he’s harming a lot of other people. His being so mysterious and noncommittal on a contract is keeping the team from planning its roster and spending effectively. That probably means less commitment to other players and less filling of needed positions. His absences last year and this year, through injury and illness, have reduced the prospects of all his fellow players, diminishing their stats and weakening their resumes.

    There’s no question that he could be in the middle of a secure Dak Prescott-sized contract had he simply been upfront and engaged with the process before last season. But instead he’s been completely disengaged, to the point where team execs seemingly have no idea what he ultimately wants and his own receivers don’t really know his condition, thoughts, or plans.

    There are some who seem to be making him into a hero for this narrow pursuit of maximum money. But there’s no getting away from the truth that in this kind of team sport, you can’t really isolate your own fortunes from those around you.

  27. I disagree. The Ravens clearly played a game with Lamar and didn’t want to offer him top 5 QB money and they lost. Lamar is hurt and can you blame him for not putting it all on the line? If he has further injury it would cost him tens of millions. Maybe hundreds. Watkins is the last person who should be questioning someone not playing due to injury.

  28. Lamar absolutely has to play on Saturday for the Ravens to have a chance. They are capable of beating the Bengals again, so he needs to rub some dirt on it and stick with passing from the pocket.

  29. Watkins makes a great point regarding Jackson’s contract status. But if he’s protecting his contract value at this point, you have to think not having an agent negotiating for him is a problem. If he doesn’t play, the Ravens can’t help but consider that when trying to sign him to a long-term deal. I expect he’s going to regret not going into 2022 with a new contract.

  31. Coming from Sammy Watkins lol who only is still in the NFL because of the Ravens incompetence. I bet one person Jackson is listening to is his former backup Robert Griffin who famously rushed back less than 100% for a playoff game. How did that work out for him?

    Fun Fact. Lamar Jackson QBR
    2019 1st 2020 7TH 2021 17th 2022 9th. 3rd Behind only Mahomes and Allen. Lamar Jackson is an elite QB Who Baltimore should have surrounded with talent. The Raven will be the worst franchise in the NFL over the next five years without Jackson.

  32. The only person responsible for Lamar Jackson not having a $50 million/year contract is Lamar Jackson! If he’s truly holding the team hostage because he doesn’t have a contract, it proves how stupid he is by being is own agent!

  33. Watkins isn’t wrong, he might be wrong about blabbing it to media, instead of going to Lamar’s house for a little heart to heart convo.

    If Jackson’s hoping for another long term, big dollar contract – he’s blowing it by not attempting to play anymore this year and watching his team field some third string QB with about 10% of Lamar’s talent.

    Make something special happen, Lamar – you’re an MVP just a few short years ago.

  34. Players generally don’t speak for other players regarding either injuries or contracts. Between roquan’s, humphrey’s, and now Sammy’s comments you can paint a picture of blame.

    No one has ever criticized Baltimore’s front office until Lamar. The recent comments from fellow players appear to put blame on Lamar. Our opinions are moot, his teammates have spoken.

  38. I don’t think that “Hammy” Watkins is someone to speak about availability. KC fan here – he stepped during our 2019 SB run, but spent as much time on IR as active.

  39. mikemnz says:
    January 13, 2023 at 1:55 pm
    Sammy the hammy knows all about playing with injuries

    ————-
    Sammy knows a lot more about not playing than he does playing

  41. Don’t call any run plays for him? C’mon Sammy, have you watched him try to read defenses? His whole game is predicated on him being a running threat.

  42. Wow, when Hammy Watkins is saying that someone should play injured, that’s when things hit a whole new low. The ravens have known that this was coming for years now, they made their bed by not paying their QB what he wants to play, so it should be no surprise that he isnt playing; You dance with the one you brung, or you find another partner

  43. So Jackson may have some ‘splaining to do about his ‘injury’….it sounds like he could play if he wants to.

  45. jameshodges says:
    January 13, 2023 at 2:19 pm
    Lamar absolutely has to play on Saturday for the Ravens to have a chance. They are capable of beating the Bengals again, so he needs to rub some dirt on it and stick with passing from the pocket.
    ———-
    What’s the point of putting Lamar in just to pass from the pocket? That’s not how he’s effective.

  48. He’s wrong. Not everybbody believes he’s worth the money, or really very good at all…..without his runnig/scrambling. He’s not a good pocket passer. Herbert, Burrow, Allen, Mahomes, even Minshew, and Ryan Fitzpatrick are all better as pocket passers than Jackson. I think without his legs, he’s Tyler Huntley with a bigger arm and without Huntley’s legs. Also, nobody cares if he’s a Baltimore Raven for the rest of his career (least of all, Jackson who clearly ONLY cares about getting the money HE wants the way HE wants it with no help from an agent) because they don’t put any emphasis on throwing the ball, and with an offense like that, it doesn’t matter. They could go with Huntley, Carr, that guy in SF, or any number of rookies and still win 10 games and lose in the first round of the playoffs with their weird run game and slightly better than average defense. Besides that, they have nobody to throw to! No WRs. Mark Andrews will have a much shorter career if he stays a Raven because he will get beat to death as the only really viable receiver in that offense. Ravens need a new OC, too. New philosiphy. And Jackson is not great at all. NOT worth the money! I repeat NOT worth the money! Ravens could fix the glaring holes in other places by moving on and getting a much cheaper QB in the draft, or one of the free agents/backups. Remember, using their boring, low scoring and run the ball philosiphy, they won a SB with Trent Dilfer and Joe Flacco. Neither one who could run, or throw all that well, really. But Lamar Jackson has won exactly ONE playoff game in his career. And he doesn’t run much anymore, which is his main skill set! One last thing where Sammy is wrong. Dude, it’s common knowledge and players all know this: you don’t ever talk about another man’s money! Watkins will not be a Raven much longer if Jackson stays. Lamar should go to the Jets or somewhere QB’s are valued, overpaid, and they are desperate for one. He’ll get overpaid like he wants and be happy. The Ravens should move on, save the $ and fix other issues on the team including getting some WRs, get a solid QB and fix ther running game and everybody will be happier.

  49. Toughing out a knee injury in the playoffs is exactly how Robert Griffin III ruined his very promising NFL career.

  50. bleedsteal says:
    January 13, 2023 at 2:06 pm
    I think Lamar needs some sort of an adviser. He is the only reason he doesn’t have a $100+ million contract.
    _________

    The debate can rage on regarding whether Lamar should have an agent. However, Lamar certainly has professional advisers. He has attorneys, accountants, and a PR firm.

  52. dspyank2k11 says:
    January 13, 2023 at 2:50 pm
    The Jets will overpay for Lamar to play 6-7 games a year… and Ill laugh… and laugh

    —————

    I cannot wait! Them scapegoating LaFleur was a hoot, too!

  54. I kinda think this is all theater and Jackson will play Sunday. And I don’t think the Bengals will be surprised at all.

  56. Strong comments, but would have had more impact if they came from a more reputable player like Andrews, Humphrey, or Smith. Watkins has missed over 30 games with soft tissue injuries. He is not in any position to be calling anyone out.

