Sean McVay informs Rams he’ll stay on as coach in 2023

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 13, 2023, 3:38 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
On Thursday, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said the organization had a contingency plan in place if Sean McVay elected to step away.

It turns out, Los Angeles won’t need it.

According to multiple reports, McVay has informed the Rams that he will be staying on as the team’s head coach in 2023.

The Rams were willing to give McVay all the time he needed to reach a decision, but he needed just a few days. NFL Media reports McVay is sorting through potential staff changes for the 2023 season.

Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator in 2022, Liam Coen, has already gone back to Kentucky to be its offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach Thomas Brown have also received interview requests for head coaching vacancies.

Despite a 5-12 finish in 2022, McVay — who turns 37 later this month — has compiled a 60-38 record with a 7-3 postseason record in six seasons as Rams head coach. The club has gone to two Super Bowls, winning the title last year.

28 responses to “Sean McVay informs Rams he’ll stay on as coach in 2023

  1. McVay will leave after the 2023 season. It’s hard to win when you have no premium draft picks.

  4. Give him credit. Could have easily walked now putting his rep on the line. The TV $$$ is in the bag either way.

  5. Great news. He’s a winner and along with Snead and Rams leadership, they will get things going in the right direction.

  6. Gee, if only Arrogant Aaron could curb his drama Queen ego and be so equally thoughtful.

    Yeah, I know, I know, but a guy can dream, can’t he?

  7. Glad he is staying, but really hope this does not turn into Aaron Rogers every year. Let’s go out there and rebuild a bit starting with the O-line.

  8. No cherry television gigs for the picking, so he decided to collect Rams salary for another year.

  9. That’s how you take some time in the NFL to think about something and make a decision. Just 4 or 5 days. Now everyone can effectively plan for next year. Rodgers take note.

  10. Should have taken the TV deal when he was a winner. Nobody wants to hear a loser analyze football.

  11. Pretty sure he’s going to regret this decision. His Star will lose its luster with another season or two of what they just had, which seems like an almost certainty at this point.

  12. Gonna be an every year occurrence with McVay from now on. Just like Harbaugh and Michigan

  14. Rams haters, this is your cue to do your impression of Darth Vader at the end of Episode III. Let’s hear it!

  17. Good for McVay. For him to jump ship when the team is down is a bad look. He needs to help rebuild.

  20. I hope this doesn’t become some sort of Brett Favre saga. It’s one thing to be an annoyingly good coach, it’s another being an annoying coach .

  21. Ehh, I guess I’ll stay. Another season with a coach who’s not fully committed. What could possibly go wrong?

  22. Hell ya! We’ll be back in 2023, no team could have overcome the amount of injury’s the Rams had this season. Still champs till February!

  23. Like many thought the dude would walk .. but think about it this way .. by staying one more year and with the teams record possibly slightly improving due to injured players being available and a few of the stars retiring not knowing a year out the status of their draft picks or cap, McV suddenly looks less of a turd leaving with the overall situation being so absurd !! .. n bottom line all the good TV slots have been taken up anyways so he has to deal with that loss … be interesting to see how the media plays this out a year from now.

  24. Good to see he’s not bailing on them; however, good luck finding decent assistant coaches if there’s the possibility every year that he may quit.

  25. Rams just can’t play all four quarters and McVay can’t make halftime adjustments. Another bumpy year coming up!

  27. nytro says:
    January 13, 2023 at 3:42 pm
    Gee, if only Arrogant Aaron could curb his drama Queen ego and be so equally thoughtful.

    Yeah, I know, I know, but a guy can dream, can’t he?
    —————————————————————————
    Gee, you can only dream to have a player with Donald’s talent on your team. I see the Big Green Monster has rented a lot of space in your head.

