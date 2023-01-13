Sean McVay informs Rams he’ll stay on as coach in 2023

Getty Images

On Thursday, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said the organization had a contingency plan in place if Sean McVay elected to step away.

It turns out, Los Angeles won’t need it.

According to multiple reports, McVay has informed the Rams that he will be staying on as the team’s head coach in 2023.

The Rams were willing to give McVay all the time he needed to reach a decision, but he needed just a few days. NFL Media reports McVay is sorting through potential staff changes for the 2023 season.

Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator in 2022, Liam Coen, has already gone back to Kentucky to be its offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach Thomas Brown have also received interview requests for head coaching vacancies.

Despite a 5-12 finish in 2022, McVay — who turns 37 later this month — has compiled a 60-38 record with a 7-3 postseason record in six seasons as Rams head coach. The club has gone to two Super Bowls, winning the title last year.