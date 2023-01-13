Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record

January 13, 2023
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record in 2022.

Stonehouse averaged 53.1 yards per punt during the regular season, setting a new single-season record. The previous record of 51.4 yards per punt was set by Sammy Baugh in 1940.

The 2022 National Football League Record & Fact Book listed Baugh’s 82-year-old record as the oldest single-season record in the NFL.

Baugh, a Hall of Fame quarterback, was playing a very different sport in 1940. He routinely quick-kicked when lined up as a quarterback and was therefore standing closer to the line of scrimmage when punting, and the other team often didn’t have a returner ready to field the punt, so Baugh’s punting distance would frequently benefit from the ball rolling well past its landing spot. Those differences in the way the game was played made Baugh’s record nearly unbreakable.

But Stonehouse broke it, and broke it by a significant margin.

  2. It would be interesting if a researcher went back and looked at all of his punts to figure out how he managed to break the record by such a large margin. Was he angling the kicks to avoid returns, was he kicking in such a way as to get really good rolls? How did he do it?

  3. Not to take anything away from Tommy Townsend, but how does a player break a record that old, by that margin, and not be named All-Pro? And Stonehouse had almost twice as many punts (I think he was second in the league in # of punts this season).

  4. Please list how many quick kicks Baugh had. There’s a difference between 40 and 4. It’s like when people dismissed Babe Ruth’s HR record because back when he played they counted ground rule doubles and HRs. But in his career, he only hit 4 balls that bounced over the fence, so he had 711 HRs not 714. Also, how many domed stadiums did Baugh punt in? How many times did Baugh punt an aerodynamically engineered ball designed to cut the wind?

  6. It’s a shame that the Punt God, got railroaded by phoney accusations, otherwise he would have broken that record easily.

  8. It’s really amazing that Sammy still held a record. It’s cool it finally got broken, too. Good job kid

  9. Punting distance records are not as impressive as they sound. Teams with good offenses rarely punt from far enough back in their own territory to give their punter an opportunity to hit 50-60 yard kicks on a regular basis. Give me a punter who can consistently generate fair catches inside the 10 any day.

  11. Why was Stonehouse not named all-pro? Pretty simple. In net yards he finished 4th behind Townsend, Dickson, and Hekker. Stonehouse’s average yards returned on kicks were the highest of those 4. He had the most touchbacks of those four, and the least fair catches of those four. He’s a great kicker who hasn’t learned yet how to be a great punter.

