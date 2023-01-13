Lamar Jackson officially ruled out; Tyler Huntley is questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on January 13, 2023, 3:33 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson officially is out of Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens ruled him out Friday, a day after Jackson announced on social media he isn’t ready to return from his knee injury.

So, who will start for the Ravens?

Coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying, with Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) officially questionable.

Huntley, though, was listed as a full participant Friday, which is a good sign for his availability.

He missed Week 18’s game against the Bengals, and Anthony Brown got his first career start.

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) and receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring). Wallace went on the injury report Thursday and did not practice Friday.

Stephens was out of practice all week.

7 responses to “Lamar Jackson officially ruled out; Tyler Huntley is questionable

  1. The NFL should just ask the Steelers to take the Ravens place to create a more competitive game

  2. Business decision. He will get the Deshaun 2.0 guaranteed contract from a dysfunctional organization such as the Jets. Top 5-10 guy will be paid like top 1-3 guy.

  5. I know it’s almost no chance of happening. But I’d laugh if Huntley took them to the super bowl. Lamar all of a sudden says he’s ready to play, but the Ravens say nah you stay home, we got this.

  7. getem says:
    January 13, 2023 at 3:48 pm
    I know it’s almost no chance of happening. But I’d laugh if Huntley took them to the super bowl. Lamar all of a sudden says he’s ready to play, but the Ravens say nah you stay home, we got this.

    ————

    I’d love for that to happen also.

