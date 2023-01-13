Tyreek Hill: This one will mean a lot more because I’ve never been an underdog

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is in an unfamiliar position entering the 2022 postseason: underdog.

Spending his first six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill and his team were favored to win each of his first 13 postseason games.

With rookie third-string quarterback starting Sunday’s game against the Bills, that is decidedly not the case this week. Buffalo is generally favored by two touchdowns across most sports books.

But Hill said Friday that’s providing a little extra motivation heading into Sunday’s contest.

“This one right here will mean a lot more to me because I’ve never been an underdog,” Hill said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “In Kansas City, I was blessed to be on a real good football team. Here, it’s different. I feel like right now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and so do the rest of the guys.”

Hill finished second in the league with 119 catches and 1,710 yards this season, also scoring seven touchdowns.

In his 13 postseason appearances, Hill’s caught 84 passes for 1,081 yards with five touchdowns — including 23 receptions for 285 yards with three TDs last year.