Austin Ekeler puts Chargers up 7-0 after Trevor Lawrence interception

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s first pass in the NFL playoffs did not go as planned.

Chargers defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Joey Bosa tipped the pass and linebacker Drue Tranquill reeled it in for an interception. The Chargers took over on the Jacksonville 18-yard-line and needed little time to get into the end zone.

Running back Austin Ekeler ran 13 yards for a touchdown on their second offensive play. Cameron Dicker‘s extra point put the Chargers up 7-0 less than 90 seconds into the game.

The interception was bad news for Lawrence and the Jags, but the good news is they have plenty of time left to try to turn things back in their favor.