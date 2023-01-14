Browns to interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2023, 11:17 AM EST
Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are off this weekend and one of their assistants will be spending some time on Saturday talking to the Browns.

The Browns announced that Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is interviewing for their defensive coordinator position. Wilson joins Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores as candidates who have interviewed with the team.

Wilson joined the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and got the coordinator title this season. He held the same titles with the Jets during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Wilson was also the Jets’ defensive backs coach in 2017 and 2018 and he spent his first five seasons in the NFL as an assistant with the Rams.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Browns to interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator Saturday

  1. Just pick somebody that has experience as a coordinator. Stop trying to outsmart the whole world!

  2. Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores, Dennard Wilson….isn’t there something called The Rooney Rule? Looks one-sided to me

  3. They should hire Leslie Frazier. He is stable and plays not to lose. With the Watson circus, he could not only calm the storm but Frazier’s careful defense with Watson’s undeniable talent could make for a very dangerous team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.