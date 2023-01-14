Chargers stretch lead to 24-0 on Gerald Everett touchdown

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2023, 9:19 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Jaguars’ first home playoff game since 2018 has been a crashing disappointment.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in the first quarter to help the Chargers open up a three-score lead and the deficit kept growing in the third quarter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett for a nine-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes left to play in the first half to stretch Los Angeles’ lead to 24-0 in Jacksonville. It was Herbert’s first touchdown pass of the game as the Chargers’ first two trips to the end zone came on Austin Ekeler runs.

There’s still a lot of time left on the clock, but it’s going to take one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history for the Jaguars to pull this one out.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Chargers stretch lead to 24-0 on Gerald Everett touchdown

  2. 8 total completions. Doesn’t matter which team is catching them. A completion is a completion

  3. Looks like the “Prince Who Has Been Promised” must have promised someone he was going to throw a bunch of interceptions.

  4. The Chargers MVP tonight is Trevor Lawrence. 4 INT’s and it’s not even at halftime yet. What’s going to happen next? Maybe a recovered punt that bounces off the return team’s helmet?

  8. Wow what a let down this game is. Thought this might be game of the weekend. Trevor Lawrence holds the ball too long, throws late and misses too many throws. I see why I never watch Jacksonville games.

  9. Chargers should have a larger lead but Herbert gets passes batted down.
    Can the Jaguars rally in the second half?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.