Chargers stretch lead to 24-0 on Gerald Everett touchdown

The Jaguars’ first home playoff game since 2018 has been a crashing disappointment.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in the first quarter to help the Chargers open up a three-score lead and the deficit kept growing in the third quarter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett for a nine-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes left to play in the first half to stretch Los Angeles’ lead to 24-0 in Jacksonville. It was Herbert’s first touchdown pass of the game as the Chargers’ first two trips to the end zone came on Austin Ekeler runs.

There’s still a lot of time left on the clock, but it’s going to take one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history for the Jaguars to pull this one out.