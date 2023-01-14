Deebo Samuel scores 74-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 41-17 over Seahawks

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 14, 2023, 7:17 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
49ers receiver/general offensive weapon Deebo Samuel looks like he’s plenty healthy for the postseason.

With San Francisco up 31-17 in the fourth quarter, Samuel caught a short pass on the left side and took it 74 yards down the left side for a back-breaking touchdown.

Samuel got a nice downfield block from Brandon Aiyuk to spring him for the score, which gave San Francisco a 38-17 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith tossed an interception to cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. If the Samuel touchdown didn’t put the game away for San Francisco, that play did.

The 49ers used that turnover to go on another long drive that ended in a Robbie Gould field goal to go up 41-17 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.

12 responses to “Deebo Samuel scores 74-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 41-17 over Seahawks

  2. Big difference in halves. Seattle played alright. Geno Smith did well and DK Metcalf played really well. But SF is just so much better — what can you do?

  4. How do guys like Purdey, KWarner and Brady slip thru the cracks like that? Amazing. How many more are out there selling insurance, working construction, whatever? Makes me wonder.

  5. That’s what you get when you let so many teams into the playoffs. How much longer until they let everyone in?

  7. Purdy was great, but there is more to the postseason after tonight that will influence the decision by Lynch and Shanahan.

  12. So the refs bail out the Seahawks last week so they can get in the playoffs and get blown out?

    Lions would have been a much better matchup

