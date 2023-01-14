Geno Smith hits D.K. Metcalf for 50-yard touchdown, Seahawks lead 14-13

Getty Images

The No. 7 Seahawks aren’t going quietly into that goodnight in this year’s postseason opener against the No. 2 49ers.

Facing third-and-3 at midfield, quarterback Geno Smith hit D.K. Metcalf for a 50-yard touchdown to put Seattle up 14-13 with 5;01 left in the second quarter.

The Seahawks have now scored on each of their last two drives after beginning the game with a pair of three-and-outs. The first scoring drives took 14 plays but the second took just five and went 71 yards.

Smith is now 8-of-9 passing for 97 yards with a TD. Metcalf has three catches for 66 yards.

Seattle does have an injury concern. Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor suffered a neck stinger and is questionable to return. He tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks in the regular season.