Jaguars cut Chargers lead to 30-28 in fourth quarter

Anyone who turned off Saturday night’s game when the Chargers went up 27-0 in the first half has missed a helluva comeback by the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk his fourth touchdown pass of the night with just over five minutes left to play and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa moved the ball to the one-yard-line for a two-point attempt. Lawrence snuck the ball into the end zone and the Jaguars now trail 30-28 with just over five minutes left to play in the game.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the game, but has now thrown scoring passes to end four straight possessions.

It will be up to the defense to get him a chance to throw a fifth and pull off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.