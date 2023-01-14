Jason Myers nails 56-yard field goal to give Seahawks 17-16 halftime lead over 49ers

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 14, 2023, 6:08 PM EST
The No. 2 49ers jumped out to a 10-0 lead over their division-rival No. 7 Seahawks. But Seattle has seized the proverbial momentum and has a 17-16 halftime lead.

With just 13 seconds left in the first half, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould hit a 46-yard field goal that gave San Francisco a 16-14 lead.

But then San Francisco elected to squib the ensuing kickoff, which allowed Seattle to take possession at their own 38-yard line with nine seconds on the clock. On the first play of the possession, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a 9-yard gain that was about to end the first half. But cornerback Charvarius Ward hit Smith on the quarterback’s slide for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

That put the Seahawks at the 49ers’ 38-yard line with one second on the clock.

After missing a 46-yard field goal at the end of regulation last week, Jason Myers nailed his 56-yard attempt to give Seattle a 17-16 halftime advantage.

Smith has started 9-of-10 for 104 yards with a touchdown — a 50-yard bomb to receiver D.K. Metaclf with 5:01 left in the second quarter. That play gave the Seahawks a 14-13 lead.

Metcalf had four catches for 73 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Running back Kenneth Walker had 54 yards on 13 carries with a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The 49ers have out-gained the Seahawks 249-176. But the club is just 1-of-5 on third down and 1-of-3 in red-zone efficiency.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was 9-of-19 for 147 yards with a touchdown in the first half, throwing a few shaky passes. Christian McCaffrey has 72 yards on five carries, including a 68-yard run that set up his 3-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter.

Deebo Samuel has a pair of catches for 25 yards along with two carries for 29 yards. Brandon Aiyuk has been the man on the deep crossing routes in the first half, catching there passes for 73 yards.

We’ll see if Seattle can pull off the upset in the second half. San Francisco will receive the second-half kickoff.

  2. I don’t have a dog in this fight. Just watching hoping to see an entertaining game. So far so good! Glad Seattle made the FG because that was a stupid play by Ward.

  3. Shanahan needs to stop trying to feature Purdy. Nearly all his incompletions feature a bad purdy decision and/or throw. CMC is the biggest threat on a loaded offensive roster. Lean on CMC and the rest of your running game.

  6. When the Raiders scored 34 points and 29 first downs in an overtime loss to SF, the number one defense in the NFL became questionable. The SF defense has been in decline ever since that game two weeks ago. The NFC in general looks weak. Could be a blowout in the Super Bowl unless Phili or SF gets their act together.

  8. Forty years ago, Lions kicker Eddie Murray booted three first half field goals against Montana’s 49ers at Candlestick in the divisional playoff, including a then playoff record 54 yarder at the end of the half. Unfortunately, he missed two in the second half, including the last play gamewinner from 44 yards, wide right. Seattle fans are hòping the same doesn’t happen to Myers, but as mentioned he did miss from about the same range and wide right/post on the last play last week.

  9. Division opponents give a good fight in the playoffs. This is not a surprising halftime score at all.

  12. Oh hey more egregious calling by the officials leads to 49ners points from a fumble that wouldn’t have happened if not for the ineligible receiver call.

  14. Is it just me or did the officiating flip at the start of the 2nd half to ensure the Niners win this game and cover the spread? This is the playoffs, let these guys play and make it a fair game. Is anyone sick of the officials determining thr outcome of the games now that gambling is legal?? The NFL and Roger needs to address this in the off-season.
    If Tampa doesn’t get an OL holding call against them tomorrow even if Brady drops back to pass 50 times then we will all know the answer to officials. He is able to play until he is 85 years old because the calls always go his way ans he isn’t allowed to be touched

