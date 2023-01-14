NFL fines Jamaal Williams $18,566 for touchdown celebration

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2023, 4:57 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Celebrating a touchdown in Sunday night’s win over the Packers got Lions running back Jamaal Williams in trouble with the league.

The NFL has fined Williams $18,566 for his touchdown celebrations.

Williams likes to thrust his hips when celebrating a touchdown and has been fined before.

But while Williams is a repeat offender, his “offense” is so minor that it’s rather shocking that the NFL fined him more than it fined Quay Walker for shoving a Lions athletic trainer in the same game.

Williams did something players often do when scoring a touchdown: He celebrated exuberantly. Walker did something that should never, ever be tolerated: He shoved a medical professional who had gone onto the field to treat an injured player. Somehow, the NFL watched those two things and concluded that Williams deserved a more severe punishment.

  1. What!!?!?! You fine Williams MORE $$$ than that clown Quay Who Pushed an emergency medical worker trying to get to an injured player?!?!

  2. It’s ratchet and cringey. Also ironic that he broke Barry Sanders’ record, someone who just tossed the ball to the ref after he scored.

  4. 26predator says:
    January 14, 2023 at 5:03 pm
    It’s ratchet and cringey. Also ironic that he broke Barry Sanders’ record, someone who just tossed the ball to the ref after he scored.

    =========

    Alanis Morissette ironic, maybe. But not actually ironic.

  5. The NFL is so full of crap.
    Three Packers players did something egregious that night, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt both bumped the training staff guy, and Jarran Reed with a cheap shot elbow to the head of a downed D’Andre Swift that caused the trainers to go on the field, and this is what draws the most punishment.
    Disgusting.

  6. Let me get this straight. The dude has been find previously for doing this, and he continues to do it? Idiot.

  8. Arlen Williams says:
    January 14, 2023 at 5:38 pm
    Don’t just pass it off. It’s perverted trash and children are watching.
    —————————————
    Oh the horror! Thank God you weren’t around when Elvis was popular. You probably would wanted him sentenced to life in prison — but ideally executed at high noon by a firing squad.

  9. The hypocrisy of the NFL league office. All week all they are applauding the trainer and then this guy Walker pushes a trainer as well as a fellow player bumping into the same trainer is ludicrous. Walker should have been suspended. Once more wants to promote caring and then turns the cheek for a cheap play as Walker.

  10. NFL is such a joke. Between this crap and their tolerance of inexcusable officiating I wish I loved another sport nearly as much as football so I could spend my time and money elsewhere.

