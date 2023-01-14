PFT’s 2022 season awards

Getty Images

With the postseason about to kick off, here’s a look back at PFT’s awards for the regular season, in which we honored the best players, rookies, coach, executive and comeback player for the 2022 season:

Most Valuable Player: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the obvious choice as he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns and led the Chiefs to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Coach of the Year: Giants head coach Brian Daboll gets our award after taking over what appeared to be one of the worst rosters in the NFL and getting his team into the playoffs in Year One.

Executive of the Year: Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman gets the honor for building a loaded roster that earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Offensive Player of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson established himself as the top receiving threat in the NFL in 2022 and looks like he’s going to be one of the league’s elite playmakers for years to come.

Defensive Player of the Year: 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and his league-leading 18.5 sacks were our choice as the NFL’s best defensive player.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had an extraordinary rise from Mr. Irrelevant to Rookie of the Year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner went up against some of the best receivers in the NFL and consistently got the better of them, making him our defensive rookie choice.

Comeback Player of the Year: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looked like he was in for a long season on a bad team, but after his trade to San Francisco, he’s healthy and ready to be a playoff contributor on a Super Bowl contender.