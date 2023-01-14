Ravens sign Ar’Darius Washington to active roster, place Tylan Wallace on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The team used standard elevations on Washington three times this season, and he played in Weeks 6, 13 and 14.

Washington has two tackles, having seen action on 25 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

The Ravens placed receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Wallace went on the team’s practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury, did not practice Friday and was ruled out for Sunday’s game.

In nine games, he caught four passes for 33 yards.

Wallace played 77 offensive snaps and 121 on special teams.

The Ravens assuredly they will have enough depth at the position by elevating receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor for the game against the Bengals.