Report: Kliff Kingsbury bought one-way ticket to Thailand, uninterested in OC jobs

While Kliff Kingsbury was fired after the Cardinals finished the 2022 season 4-13, teams have still been interested in Kingsbury joining their staff as an offensive assistant in 2023.

But at least right now, that interest isn’t mutual.

According to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, multiple teams contacted Kingsbury about interviewing for an offensive coordinator job. But Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is not interested in interviewing at the moment.

As PFT has previously reported, Kingsbury’s contract was guaranteed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

There are several teams with an opening at OC, like the Jets, Patriots, Commanders, Titans, and Rams — in addition to teams who will have entirely new staffs. Kingsbury has ties to the Patriots as he was a former backup quarterback in New England. He is also a good friend of Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record in four seasons as Arizona’s head coach and offensive play-caller. In 2020 and 2021, the Cardinals finished in the top 10 in total yards. But the Cardinals never reached the top 10 in scoring, with their highest ranking coming in at No. 11 in 2021.

15 responses to “Report: Kliff Kingsbury bought one-way ticket to Thailand, uninterested in OC jobs

  1. Never liked this Kingsbury guy; now I’m a huge fan. Guy is taking a $30 mil contract and going to live like an emperor in Thailand.

  2. Right on! Soak every cent from that owner and live the high life. He’s a young guy, more opportunities will come around in a few years.

  4. Bidwell was delusional for that contract. But good on him, enjoy the time off. When he’s ready there won’t be a shortage of NFL teams looking to make him their OC and colleges wanting him to run their programs.

    Good offensive mind, terrible head coach

  9. Tired of the stressful grind of wins and losses, Kingsbury naturally found his perfect escape in Thailand.

  10. Hmm. Look out Walking Street ! $30 million will go far in Thailand.

    Just look out for those Adams apples there Kliff.

  11. Just a matter of time until they have to send a special forces Captain upriver after him…

  12. I don’t exactly understand why he’s always been in demand. I guess QB evaluation but even that is suspect to a certain extent? Other people run that Air Raid system better than he ever did.

  13. The fact that Bidwell, of all people, will swallow this contract tells you how much money NFL teams make

  15. jimbo75025 says:
    January 14, 2023 at 4:07 pm

    I get the joke, but a lot of Americans who have never been to Thailand misunderstand the country. It is a very conservative, family values place. There is half a block in Bangkok that is a “red light” district that is not much different from “red light” districts in big cities around the world. Most Americans have a big misimpression of Thailand because some American soldiers on leave during the Vietnam War would go to that “red light” district like soldiers anywhere in the world go to “red light” districts. The average Thai person is as uncomfortable with the Bangkok “red light” district as the average American is with the “red light” districts in NY, LA, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, etc

    Someone going to Thailand with lots of money is probably going to the quiet expensive beaches where people lounge around in private villas, and go boating, snorkeling and scuba diving.

