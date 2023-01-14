Report: Officiating in Week 18 Seahawks win led to calls for improved training

January 14, 2023
The Seahawks are in the playoffs because they beat the Rams in Week 18 and the Packers lost to the Lions, but that might not have been the case without a few officiating calls that went Seattle’s way in the win.

A questionable running into the punter call on the Rams and no-calls for intentional grounding on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and taunting on Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs over the course of the game helped the Seahawks pull out a 19-16 overtime win. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that “the Rams were upset by the officiating, the Lions were bothered by it and the Competition Committee was frustrated by it.”

Schefter also reports that a team executive not associated with either the Lions or the Rams said that there’s “a real groundswell of unhappiness with officiating that is much deeper than I’ve seen and frankly, I haven’t seen in this league in years.” Another source told Schefter that the league needs to do a better job of screening, hiring, and training officials in the wake of the game.

Any alterations to the officiating program would come in the offseason and it remains to be seen if the upset from last weekend will lead to a serious push for change in the coming months.

  1. Seattle has a long history of benefiting from awful officiating. Remember fail Mary?

  2. Officiating has been awful. So many bad calls & non-calls that definitely impacted the game for many teams. There is no excuse for this. The NFL is loaded with money & they could fix this. Just do it!

  3. This whole year the refs have been bad in the NFL, I honestly questioned if some of these guys have money on the games.

    Some teams get these backbreaking rushing the passing on a sack or INT and yet other teams don’t get the same call.

  4. The NFL changed rules last week for whatever reason.
    Why didn`t they change the rules for blown calls dictating which teams made the playoffs and didn1t make the playoffs?
    Counting the blown call on the hailmary pass years ago this is the 2nd time Seattle has got in the playoffs when they should not have!

    O`h wait, maybe the NFL will change the rules next week!

  5. Every close call went against the Rams in the 4th quarter and OT.I’ve seen worse but it was all the missed calls in a row that stood out

