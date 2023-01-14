Report: Rams to pick up Matthew Stafford’s option, guarantee 2024 salary

January 14, 2023
The Rams will have head coach Sean McVay back for the 2023 season and quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be going anywhere either.

Stafford has said he will not be retiring this offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams will pick up Stafford’s $26 million option bonus by the third day of the new league year. That move will also guarantee Stafford’s 2024 salary of $31 million.

That money is also guaranteed for injury and Stafford missed the final weeks of the season with a neck injury, so the Rams might have wound up on the hook either way. Stafford said this week that he feels “really confident” about his health.

The Rams could have made Stafford a post-June 1 cut if they decided to move on from him, but they would incur big chunks of dead money on the cap in 2023 and 2024 if they went that route.

  2. Don’t know, feel like the core of that team has seen is best days already. Their strategy worked great: they got a ring. Now, I’d consider selling all their veterans

  5. I won’t be surprised if Stafford never plays again. These veteran QB’s can squeeze a lot of money out of teams at the end of their careers. Stafford is a family man, so there’s motivation to get paid, and there’s motivation to preserve his health. The Rams owner has tons of money and a shiny new trophy. I think everyone’s happy.

  6. Stafford is by far the best QB on their roster or any they could hope to draft or trade for.

    What a mistake to commit to him as their starter.

  7. Stafford was the last of the #1 picks to get a negotiated contract before they went to the slotted system approved by the CBA. Him and Bradford. I think he got $50 million before he ever took a snap. In short, He is LOADED and his decisions probably aren’t all money driven. The guy has taken a beating in his career.

  8. It not a case of weather they wanted to keep him. From a cap stand point they had to keep him.

    ..and guaranteed losing season.

  12. At first glance I don’t like it. But it’s probably the right call. He’s not expensive comparatively and they’d have to take a shot on a draft pick, which they don’t have. 30m is the going rate, and he’s a really good QB when healthy. Better to build around him now and get your guy in a year or two.

  13. Every NFL follower knew the team would crash and burn with that eff-them-picks strategy–though I didn’t think the crash would be quite so fast and devastating. Maybe the Rams consider getting last year’s Lombardi worth it. I wouldn’t, though, and I don’t think a flash-in-the-pan strategy is a good way to develop a real fan base in LA.

  15. I have no doubt that he feels confident about his health. However, the confidence is only there before the next brutal hit, which behind that offensive line could come on the first pass play.

  17. Might as well as use up all that is left for him. He has no upside so you hope and pray he holds up for more than half the season.

  19. Really no choice, need to start a serviceable QB. If they can stay healthy no reason they can’t win 10-11 games next year. Salary cap space is issue but I really think McVay doesn’t want this team to turn into ‘92 Redskins post Super Bowl win.

  22. Make no mistake THIS was a condition of McVey’s return. NO way he was staying without the QB he knows well. Nevertheless it is doubtful they are above .500.

    They need to get people in the seats somehow.

    USC has a pretty good QB coming out in 2024. I’m not sure if that draft pick has already been traded away, but he would probably get people in the seats.

  24. So are they hoping Mayfield stays as his backup? Will there be a competition for the job or hoping Mayfield just walks ?

  26. I hope the Rams keep Baker Mayfield. He played well in McVay’s offense, and he’ll get better next year spending the season as the backup instead of going somewhere he doesn’t fit and struggling.

