Reports: Jets interview Kevin Patullo for offensive coordinator, Nick Caley set to interview

The Jets have started working on finding a new offensive coordinator.

They parted ways with Mike LaFleur late this week and they reportedly interviewed their first candidate on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for the opening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is set to interview this week.

Patullo moved from Indianapolis to Philadelphia with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. He was also the Jets quarterbacks coach under Todd Bowles in 2015 and 2016.

Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015 and has coached the tight ends since 2017.