Seahawks score with Kenneth Walker touchdown, trail 49ers 10-7

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 14, 2023, 5:19 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

After two empty drives, the Seahawks got on the board with their third.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker ran in a 7-yard touchdown to cap the possession, making the score 10-7, 49ers.

Seattle needed 14 plays to go 78 yards, taking 6:57 off the clock.

The Seahawks converted a pair of third downs, with quarterback Geno Smith hitting receiver Tyler Lockett for a 6-yard gain on third-and-4. Then the team used a direct snap to Walker to convert third-and-1 for a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.

On the next play, Walker made his way into the end zone.

Walker now has 41 yards rushing while Smith has started the game 5-of-6 passing for 33 yards.

2 responses to “Seahawks score with Kenneth Walker touchdown, trail 49ers 10-7

  2. Sounds like a lot of Seahawks fans are in Santa Clara.

    ——/——/——/——

    They heard the weather forecast and decided that they had to be there. Seattle fans never miss an opportunity to sit in rain whenever they can.

