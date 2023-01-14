Thunderstorms enter forecast for Seahawks-49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2023, 7:40 AM EST
Weather will be an issue today in Santa Clara, where the 49ers host the Seahawks in the first game of the wild-card round. That has been known for days. Now, based on the forecast available at Weather.com, a new wrinkle has trickled into the mix.

Thunderstorms become a potential factor at 4:00 p.m. local time. With the game starting at 1:30 p.m. PT, that puts a potential stoppage for lightning on the table in the fourth quarter of the game.

Rain is a given. The heavier stuff should fall in the morning, several hours before kickoff. Regardless, the conditions will be anything but pristine for the third game of the year between division rivals.

San Francisco won the first two; if weather serves to equalize in any way the talent gap between the teams, Seattle could perhaps put even more icing on the cake of a season in which the franchise far outperformed its expectations, post-Russell Wilson.

8 responses to “Thunderstorms enter forecast for Seahawks-49ers

  1. Just disqualify both teams. Seattle shouldn’t be in the playoffs and the 49ers will be back next year anyway.

  2. So this game will come down to who can run the ball better, Deebo and McCaffrey or Walker and Gino Smith. Could end up being a closer game than originally expected.

  4. As if the game wasn’t bad enough. Terrible way to open wildcard weekend. Chargers and Jags is far farrrrr and away the best matchup of the weekend. Two star quarterbacks, perfect weather. That is something to be excited for. No one wants to watch Skyler Thompson, no one wants to watch no Brock Purdy or geno smith or ANTHONY BROWN (lol) outside of those teams’ fans. Cowboys/Bucs will be by far the highest rated game for obvious reasons but outside of that Trevor Lawrence/ Justin Herbert is by far the most interesting and fun

  5. Yikes, and isn’t Levi’s stadium notorious for poor design when it comes to water draining? Certainly levels the playing field a little more. I’m sure the Seahawks are loving this considering everyone has essentially given them no chance to win.

  6. Fanboy trying to talk himself into a way that the Vikes can avoid the Niners. Calling on Seattle to do something he knows Minny can’t.

  7. All this weather in San Francisco is an average day in Seattle. The hawks practice and play in weather like this every day. I’d be worried if I was a forty whiner

  8. Well we know based on past experiences that if given the opportunity Pete will opt to throw the ball even if you have the best running back in football standing in the backfield, and the Superbowl is on the line at the the 2 yard line. Isn’t that right Pete?

