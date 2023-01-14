Trevor Lawrence hits Zay Jones for TD, Jaguars down 30-20

Getty Images

The Jaguars took their time getting going on Saturday night, but they’ve found their footing in the second half.

Wide receiver Zay Jones reeled in a 39-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to cut the Chargers’ lead to 30-20 with under a minute left to play in the third quarter. Lawrence threw incomplete to Jones in the back of the end zone on the two-point conversion, so they remain 10 points down as the game moves into the fourth quarter.

Lawrence has now thrown touchdowns on the last three Jaguars possessions. That helps balance out the damage done by his four first half interceptions and the quarterback is now 20-of-35 for 195 yards.

The Jaguars still have a lot of work to do, but the path to a major comeback remains open with 15 minutes to play in Jacksonville.