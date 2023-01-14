Will the fourth time be a charm for 49ers, Tom Brady?

Getty Images

Nearly 23 years ago, the 49ers opted for Giovanni Carmazzi over Tom Brady in the draft. Nearly three years ago, the 49ers opted for Jimmy Garoppolo over Brady. Last year, the 49ers once again resisted interest from Brady to play for the team he grew up rooting for.

Will the fourth time be a charm?

Earlier today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network flagged the 49ers as one of the teams that Brady could join for 2023. Brady will be a free agent in March, and he can sign with any team he chooses.

Rapoport also identified the Raiders, Titans, and Buccaneers as teams that could pursue Brady. PFT previously noted that the Dolphins, who tried to get Brady both in 2020 and 2022, could be a possible destination for Brady, too.

Last month, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to express regret for passing on Brady in 2020. The question now becomes whether a 46-year-old Brady would be more effective than other options, including 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance and 2022 seventh-rounder Brock Purdy.

The final decision may hinge in large part on how far Purdy takes the 49ers in 2022. If they get to the Super Bowl or win it, the 49ers may decide to pin their future hopes on Purdy.