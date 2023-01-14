Will the fourth time be a charm for 49ers, Tom Brady?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2023, 5:51 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Nearly 23 years ago, the 49ers opted for Giovanni Carmazzi over Tom Brady in the draft. Nearly three years ago, the 49ers opted for Jimmy Garoppolo over Brady. Last year, the 49ers once again resisted interest from Brady to play for the team he grew up rooting for.

Will the fourth time be a charm?

Earlier today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network flagged the 49ers as one of the teams that Brady could join for 2023. Brady will be a free agent in March, and he can sign with any team he chooses.

Rapoport also identified the Raiders, Titans, and Buccaneers as teams that could pursue Brady. PFT previously noted that the Dolphins, who tried to get Brady both in 2020 and 2022, could be a possible destination for Brady, too.

Last month, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to express regret for passing on Brady in 2020. The question now becomes whether a 46-year-old Brady would be more effective than other options, including 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance and 2022 seventh-rounder Brock Purdy.

The final decision may hinge in large part on how far Purdy takes the 49ers in 2022. If they get to the Super Bowl or win it, the 49ers may decide to pin their future hopes on Purdy.

25 responses to “Will the fourth time be a charm for 49ers, Tom Brady?

  1. No. They will stick with Purdy. He’s cheaper and with big contracts coming for Bosa, Ward and others, they can’t afford him.

  2. Imagine Brady at the helm of this current 9ers team.
    Probably talking undefeated season .

  4. Ridiculous for the 9 ers to even think about any other QB then Purdy. The kid is on a 7th round pick contract and winning football games. Why even think about bringing in a 102 year old QB to mess with the chemistry this team has. Foolish to even consider for ANY team outside of Tampa.
    If Miami does it that will give me a season long break from supporting the Fins. Tua is the answer at QB for Miami.

  7. Purdy will land back to earth with a thud, and they’ll sign Brady to a one year deal. Bank on it

  9. The Raiders are the better fit for Brady. It would be effortless for him given the Josh McDaniels connection. Let him spend the final years of his career in Vegas, just like Elvis.

  10. If Miami does it that will give me a season long break from supporting the Fins.
    ——
    That is exactly how I feel about the idea of Brady retiring to my Patriots. I would root against them.

  11. Seattle is looking like the better option right now. 49ers are sinking faster than the Titanic.

  12. The Niners are a great team but if they were to lose this game would the fans still want Purdy or will they want Brady to take over for a year.

  13. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 14, 2023 at 6:13 pm
    If Miami does it that will give me a season long break from supporting the Fins.
    ——
    That is exactly how I feel about the idea of Brady retiring to my Patriots. I would root against them.

    ….my Patriots. Laughing at this from GMG who is still claiming to be a Patriots fan.

  14. Its ok when Brady “chases rings” but not ok for a black player to do it, according to most comment trolls. Nice, really fair.

    Brady go away, retire, and go get paid 35 mil to be a quieter Tony Romo, will ya?? Thanks..

  15. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 14, 2023 at 6:04 pm
    Why would they take an inferior QB over Purdy?

    ________

    Gisele, is that you?

  16. Didn’t happen three seasons ago. Why would SF sign Brady when he is clearly in decline and getting older. SF has two young prospects on the roster now. Brady certainly wants to cross 90,000 passing yards in the regular season. He is just over 89,000 now. If you remember his texts from the deflategate scandal, yes Brady cares about stats, historical stats. His options may be LV, Tampa or Miami. If Miami is an option, it would a good one except for the fact that the better teams by far are in the AFC and the AFC East is vastly better than the lowly NFC South with zero teams above 500. In the AFC West he would face certain defeat against KC twice a year. Denver will be improved San Diego is tough also. His best option is just to retire or stay in Tampa. See if the Bucs can reload a bit.

  17. I don’t see how Brady fits in this offense. The quarterback’s mobility is such an important part of the 49ers offense, and Brady’s strength that has allowed him to play as long as he has is he throws quick passes, doesn’t move out of the pocket, and doesn’t take a lot of hits. The 49ers are going to start running bootlegs and RPOs with a 46 year old quarterback? I don’t see that going well for either Brady or the 49ers.

  19. “GoodellMustGo says:
    January 14, 2023 at 6:13 pm
    If Miami does it that will give me a season long break from supporting the Fins.
    ——
    That is exactly how I feel about the idea of Brady retiring to my Patriots. I would root against them.”

    Brady’s not going to that pathetic loser team, you get to watch that dirty gutless baby armed bust Jones get blown out by the Bills over and over.

  20. Bradys entire career consists of lob passes, screen plays and 5 yard slant throws. He can’t make a throw to a tight window. By far the most overrated, overhyped crybaby QB I’ve ever seen in any realm of football. All he does is lob the ball up and cry for a flag if it isn’t complete.

  21. Niners looking Purdy good so far. Why would any team replace their QB if they play well? In the end it will depend on how things progress from here.

  22. Purdy >>>>> that weakling arm system QB in Tampa named Tommy

    He also whooped Tommy head to head 😂

  23. They take a step backwards with brady. Purdy has a long successful future with the niners. Gonna miss Garrapolo and tough luck for lance.

