Aaron Donald changes Twitter bio to “former NFL D lineman for the Rams,” then changes it back

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2023, 4:05 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 during a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium.
We interrupt the ongoing coverage of the playoffs to make note of the possibility that one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history will never play again.

Aaron Donald has changed his Twitter bio to say “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99.” And then, just as people were noticing it, he changed it back.

As we’ve learned during the rise of social media (which has coincided with the general decline of society), these things don’t happen accidentally or randomly. This is how people send messages. And the message from Donald could be that he’s done. Or at least that he’s thinking about it.

If Donald eventually decides to retire, it comes only one year after getting a massive new contract that, as written, gives him the ability to walk away without financial consequence after 2023. If he leaves no, he’ll owe the Rams some money, in theory. Donald was serious about retiring without that contract; he supposedly submitted a retirement letter to the Rams days before inking his new deal.

Whether anyone in the organization would be willing to ask him for it is a different question.

Regardless, only two days after the sudden Sean McVay resignation drama ended, there’s a second annual Aaron Donald retirement drama.

Last year, he was motivated by a legitimate desire to get a new deal. This year, it’s unclear what he’s trying to do. Unless he simply realizes that a full-blown rebuild is needed in L.A., and that he’ll be long gone before things turn around.

And maybe that’s the play for Donald. He said he’s a “former NFL D Lineman for the Rams.” Maybe, this year, he wants to be traded to a team that is in better position to contend in 2023.

15 responses to “Aaron Donald changes Twitter bio to “former NFL D lineman for the Rams,” then changes it back

  8. No issue with a player wanting to get their money

    That said, Donald knew the Rams weren’t overflowing with money to shore up other spots on an aging roster while being bereft of draft capital when he inked that extension. No sympathy for the inevitable losses with that roster building strategy

  10. These guys wouldn’t be attention seekers if there weren’t so many willing to give it to them.

    What’s with the 24/7 monitoring of player social media accounts, anyway.

  11. He should be sending Ndamukong Suh a fat check every Christmas. The year Suh was with LA, eating up two blockers on every play, was Donald’s best season and without Suh, he hasn’t been the same. Suh got him that contract.

  12. So many non-Rams fans are desperately hoping Donald retires.

    Top defensive player in history.

  15. He’s got 28.5 million guaranteed for next season. He’d not only be walking away from that but the Rams could try to recoup a portion of his signing bonus. The man had made a lot of money but that would be pretty crazy to see if he walked away now.

