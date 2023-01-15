Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 15, 2023, 11:51 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
It took the Bengals every second of their opening-round playoff game to remove all doubt, but they were able to defeat the Ravens 24-17 and advance to the divisional round.

Cincinnati took a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter when defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered quarterback Tyler Huntley‘s fumble on the goal line and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. Huntley tried to go over the top of the defense but linebacker Logan Wilson jarred the ball loose and right into Hubbard’s waiting arms. While tight end Mark Andrews gave chase, he couldn’t catch up to Hubbard.

Still, the Ravens had their opportunities late, mainly because the Bengals could not do much of anything on offense.

Baltimore started its final drive with the ball at the Cincinnati 46 with 3:14 left in the contest. But down by seven and with two timeouts, the Ravens showed a curious lack of urgency as the offense continued to huddle even as the clock ticked down.

The Ravens had first-and-10 at the Cincinnati 17 with 34 seconds on the clock. But an incomplete pass and holding penalty pushed Baltimore back to second-and-20 with 22 seconds left.

After a pair of incomplete passes to Mark Andrews, quarterback Tyler Huntley tried a Hail Mary to the left side of the field as time expired. While it looked like James Proche got a couple of hands on the ball, it fell in the end zone and the Bengals punched their ticket to play the Bills next weekend.

Filling in for the injured Lamar Jackson, Huntley performed admirably in his first postseason start. He completed 17-of-29 passes for 226 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 54 yards. Baltimore put up 364 yards of offense, going 3-of-11 on third down and accumulating 23 first downs.

While Cincinnati finished 7-of-13 on third down, the club had just 234 total yards and averaged just 4.3 yards per play. Quarterback Joe Burrow finished 23-of-32 for 209 yards with a touchdown. Burrow also had a QB sneak for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 85 yards with a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Already playing without their starting right tackle and right guard, the Bengals lost their left tackle, Jonah Williams, to a knee injury late in the first half and he was ruled out.

That could’ve been a factor for why Cincinnati’s offense got next to nothing after Burrow scored in the third quarter, punting three times.

Fortunately for anyone pulling for the Bengals, Hubbard came through with the play of the night.

With the win, the Bengals will play the Bills next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

23 responses to “Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

  2. Congrats to the city of Cincinnati! Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor are going to keep bringing the city memories to cherish

    Baltimore, cut ties with Lamar, the defence you have built and running game will go good with a pocket passer, plus Harbaugh a top 10 coach who isn’t afraid of reinventing himself with what he’s go on the roster.

    Great game from the both of you

  3. Terrible Clock management in 2 of the games today. The Miami coach looked clueless at the end of that game. The ravens coach clock management was inexcusable. Only difference one is a veteran coach and the other is a rookie.

  4. When are the Ravens going to figure out they will never win a Championship with a running back playing qb?

    So easy to defend, stack the box and dare the Ravens to throw it.

    Fire the OC and Harbaugh. They hung the defence out to dry.

  6. Comments all day were that the Bills will get sMoKeD by the Bengals because they squeaked by a backup QB. Meanwhile we just watched Burrow outplayed by a backup QB while sneaking by with a win.

    Be prepared to spend the next week reading whiny Bengals fans comments that a 12-4 team should have been seeded higher than a 13-3 team. Or that the NFL should have stuck with their original rule and seeded KC, BUF, CIN as the 1, 2, and 3 instead of “screwing” the Bengals and seeding KC, BUF, and CIN as the 1, 2, and 3.

  8. Luckiest team in NFL history. Still zero rings. Still a loser organization. Barely beat a team with no receivers, a backup QB and the worst OC in the NFL

  9. Season is over unless Whitworth comes out of retirement to play LT. Burrow no time to throw the ball with all the backups out there against playoff Defenses.

  11. Harbaugh and his crappy clock management.

    Time for him to go. This team hasn’t been right since they cleaned house after Superbowl 47.

    The last 2 minutes was the worse I ever witness.

    Defend that Raven fans……

  13. So because the bengals had to rely on a defensive outlier TD are we chirping that they don’t belong in the playoffs? Or is a win a win? I’m super confused because the commenters on her are wishy washy? I still subscribe to the win is a win theory. Call me crazy.

  16. Here comes the Bengals! Game of inches. The Hubbard fumble recovery for 98 yard TD was basically a miracle. Reminiscent of the James Harrison play in the Pittsburgh SB vs. Arizona. On to Buffalo.

  17. Harbaugh is part of the problem with his lack of play calling knowledge. Relies 100% on his coordinatorwith zero inputs. The D is legit and either Jackson starts with an offensive minded HC or he is traded if they want to retain Harbaugh and rebuild the offense. This falling short every season is a lack of offensive football on the Ravens side year in and year out save 2019

  18. Once again, Huntley proves he sucks under pressure. You guys are funny too. First, it was keep Huntley, get rid of Lamar and get draft picks. Now it’s get rid of Lamar, get picks and find a QB. If it were that easy, two-thirds of NFL teams would not suck. The Ravens were in first the last two seasons at the time of Lamar’s injury. Why would you get rid of that?

  19. Anyone notice Burrow is morphing into Cam Newton 2.0?

    He’s more interested in being interviewed about his outfits than being focused on the game ahead.

  20. Both the Bills and Bengals struggled today against division opponents.

    I expect both to play more up to their potential next week. Feels like this is how it’s supposed to be.

    Can’t wait.

  22. Seeing the Bills and Bengals play today, along with the Jags beating the Chargers. I think we can all assume that the Chiefs are the ones who should be representing the AFC.

