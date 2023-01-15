Bills need less than 10 minutes to take 14-0 lead over Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2023, 1:33 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
The Bills were 14-point favorites today against the Dolphins. It took them less than 10 minutes to take a 14-point lead.

After James Cook ran for a touchdown, the Bills lead 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Bills’ touchdown drive was set up by a bad pass by Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, which Buffalo’s Dean Marlowe intercepted. Thompson is looking very much like the seventh-round rookie he is — and unlike another seventh-round rookie, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who showed yesterday how unusual a seventh-round rookie he is.

We saw yesterday with the Jaguars’ comeback victory that no NFL game is over in the first quarter, but this game is starting to feel that way.

12 responses to “Bills need less than 10 minutes to take 14-0 lead over Dolphins

  1. Probably an even worse blowout than the other game involving a #7 seed. And no doubt we’ll have #8 seeds stuck in before long.

  3. Hard to be competitive with a 3rd string QB and 3rd string DBs and make shift OL. Buffalo is built to win the SB but needs to play better against better teams. If this was KC or Cincy it wouldn’t be a blow out like it is.

  4. Love the Bills and the Mafia (Packers fan ) minus one awful lying human being called beasley .

  6. I can see the Bills, no matter what the score, keep pouring it on after yesterday’s Jaguars win.

  7. The Dolphin players know they don’t have a chance to win with Thompson as their quarterback.

  8. The back end seeds are all the same kind of team. Heck, even some division winners like Jax and TB aren’t your usual division winner quality.

    Horrible product. No debate about that. Goodell can lie all day long about his legendary ratings. No one is going to believe what he tries to sell.

  9. Can someone explain to me how Mike McDaniel is an upgrade to Brian Flores? The last 2 seasons under Flores, the Dolphins were 10-6 & 9-8; this year, the Dolphins are 9-8.

  10. This is why I didn’t care if the Dolphins got into the playoffs instead the Pats. The Bills were going to do this to either one of us.

  12. Dolphins are down to 3rd string guys all over the field and they’re still giving the pre-season super bowl champs a fight

