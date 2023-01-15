Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

The Bills won today, but it wasn’t easy.

The 14-point underdog Dolphins proved to be a surprisingly tough opponent in the wild card round, as third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson played well enough to make the game competitive down to the final minutes before Buffalo ultimately won 34-31.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two costly interceptions, and wasn’t at his best for much of the game. After a great start got the Bills off to a 17-0 lead, Allen and Buffalo’s offense were surprisingly shaky.

Still, the Bills just had too much for the Dolphins in the end. Miami’s offense failed to convert a big fourth down with just over two minutes remaining, missing the Dolphins’ last, best chance at a comeback win. The Bills (barely) got one first down on their subsequent drive, and won the game.

The Bills will now play at home next weekend in the divisional round, facing either the Jaguars or Bengals. They’ll need to play better to beat Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow than they had to play to beat Skylar Thompson.

38 responses to "Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

  4. Dolphins fought but killed themselves. 4/15 on third downs with play calls not getting executed and wasted timeouts, kept them from pulling the upset. Tua would have won this game …

  5. No dog in this fight but that was not a first down. Dolphins fans should be pissed off.

    All of these broadcasts don’t need to have former refs are part of their teams, all they do is carry water for the NFL.

  7. Man alot of pundits lost alot of money today. 14 points vs a division opponent? that already played two super close games? geeez.

  8. just a friendly reminder……….the Dolphins are trash they will always be trash and will always stay trash! That 8-3 start was a mirage. Tua is trash as well. I hope the 305 enjoys the rest of the playoffs watching from the couch. On the bright side you will have to good weather to look forward to in a few months. Lol

  9. Congrats to you Buffalo!!

    Mike McDaniels get your stuff together, I don’t believe the inexperienced excuse Tony Romo was saying, you’ve been coaching football for awhile, get you plays called in time, playoffs or not….jeez

    Miami receivers did Skylar dirty today

  10. ROBBERY… not saying Miami do anything but that’s robbery!!!! FIXED LEAGUE. Tony R keep chocking on …( ). You should be fired for actively cheering for 1 of the teams … CBS a you’re a joke for employing him. Jim Nance you’re an enabler! Hey Bills the next 3 games won’t be 3rd string QBs with no O-line

  11. That was pretty impressive.I thought the Dolphins would lose by 4 touchdowns and a safety

  12. The 4th and inches to delay of game sequence was inexcusable by Mike McDaniel. Embarrassing.

  13. If I was a Miami fan, I’d be calling for a coaching change for anyone with anything to do with the offense. Inexcusable to not be able to get snaps off within the allotted time.

    If I was a Buffalo fan, I’d be concerned about getting very far in the playoffs with so many silly turnovers by Allen.

  14. Bills escaped by the skin of their teeth. Allen looked shaky and turnover prone. Fins defense did what they could but the offense did not start clicking until late in the first half. Gotta say though a lot of missed calls that benefitted Buffalo including their coach being on the field during the first Knox touchdown and the hit on Ahmed.

  16. Bills aren’t scaring anyone playing like that. Kansas City or Cincinnati will destroy Buffalo.

  17. I don’t understand the lack of calls for Miami. It was pretty bad; the league is rigged.

  18. I can’t stand Tony romo, good lord could somebody be more obvious in who he is rooting for?

  20. Well, that’s a division game for ya.

    Kudos to Thompson, who made mistakes, but also made some great throws. And McDaniels is LEGIT. The Bills made big mistakes – but he had his team ready to take advantage. Came up just short of an epic upset.

    Survive, and advance.

  21. McDaniel needs to figure out how to get the plays called quicker. All season Miami has been up against the play clock. Had to burn 4 time outs just in this game alone. Having those time outs at the end could of been helpful.
    Nice season from Miami. If Tua was playing this would of been a much different outcome. Bills Mafia even knows that to be true.

  22. Bills like to turn the ball over a lot and for that reason they won’t go far in this tournament.

  23. I’m confused why Tua and Bridgewater concussion rule doesn’t apply to the Bills LT? Is there a part of the rule that doesn’t apply to lineman at home In games they are favorites? He missed one play and never even went to the tent.

  24. Please Mike do a story exposing Romo. He should be FIRED for actively cheering for one of the teams!!! It’s wrong and everyone knows it’s wrong. He must of said the Bills season can’t end like this 10 times !!! I literally muted half the game. We need an option to hear the crowd and ref a but not the biased announcers . CBS FAILURE !!

  26. Any doubts that McDaniels can’t coach are gone – he easily could’ve let his team roll over but had a 3rd string QB & less than average Defense keep my Bills on ropes today today an my hats off to him. However but this game opens a lot of questions going forward for the Bills and I’m VERY concerned!

  27. Bills escaped. They play like this vs Cincy, and Allen doesn’t clean up his play, they won’t be advancing.

  30. The boy wonder coach of the Dolphins was so nervous he couldn’t even get the plays in before the clock expired. How many timeouts did the Dolphins burn by not being able to get a play called? Five??

  31. Bills: hey refs we’re having issues. Give us a hand?
    Refs: we got you. First down!

    I really hope a sports writer or well known analyst comes out and says the obvious. League and refs aren’t even trying to hide it.

  32. For everyone that wants the Bills apologize for winning. I guess we’re sorry?

  33. Points to the Fins for grit but what terrible game management. Coaching on the Miami sideline was first preseason game level. Yes they played well considering they were on their 3rd string QB but they didn’t deserve to win.

  36. Miami did their best to not win that game. All that effort for three quarters, and have that many delay of game penalties?

    And sorry, on his biggest stage, Skylar Thompson folded as if he were Mac Jones.

    It was right there, Miami …….. RIGHT THERE!!!!

  37. The Bills, and especially Josh Allen, haven’t been playing like potential champions. Unless they get it together, and quickly, their season is going to be ending sooner rather than later.

  38. I can’t remember who said it, but I truly believe the only team that can beat the Bills are themselves.

    Funny, the saying “the sign of a good team is when you can win when you don’t play your best game” never seems to apply to the Bills. But, I’m used to the Bills being judged by different rules.

    Regardless, they aren’t gonna beat any of the remaining opponents if they play like that again.

