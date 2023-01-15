Bills take lead on Cole Beasley TD

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2023, 3:50 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Cole Beasley is back for the Bills.

Beasley, the veteran receiver who came out of retirement to try to go on a playoff run with his old team, scored a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter today as Buffalo took a 27-24 lead.

The Bills’ touchdown drive came on a short field after Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an ugly interception. A seventh-round rookie who is playing only because both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are hurt, Thompson has been struggling.

But Thompson also hasn’t been getting a lot of help from the Dolphins’ receivers, particularly Jaylen Waddle, who has had three potential big plays in his hands and failed to catch all three of them.

The Dolphins need to give Thompson some help to pull off this upset.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Bills take lead on Cole Beasley TD

  1. If the dolphins had any modicum of competence at the QB position they’d be in a great spot. But when you’re down to your 3rd string with a guy named Skylar Thompson 11-34 for 100 yards is exactly what you’re gnna get. This is a game Miami wins if Tua was playing.

  4. If if and buts were candy and nuts every day would be Christmas. We all like underdogs in the playoffs but we also want to see the best compete. For most fans without a stake in this game it’s great to see it competitive but I would rather not see Miami next week.

  5. Dawkins had his bell rung but the trainer rubbed on his stomach so they wouldn’t pull him from the game. Tell me again how they really care about player safety?

  6. The peaked too early
    ___________
    Unlike the Patriots, their season started before November.

  8. Agree 100% that if I have to watch Skylar Thompson one more time I may go crazy. Indeed next weeks divisionals would get a lot less interesting if Miami won, but….Buffalo has not been very impressive, and they haven’t been for a month now. They play like this next week then they will get bounced

  9. First thing Thompson needs to work on in his next training camp, whether Miami or another team is getting rid of the ball quicker

  12. How do you not get the play call in?
    Every wasted timeout prevented delay of game penalties. Buffalo went through the motions today. Cant do that with the Bengals.

  13. dalewolf68 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 4:13 pm
    First thing Thompson needs to work on in his next training camp, whether Miami or another team is getting rid of the ball quicker

    ———-
    Or maybe paying attention to the play clock

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.