Brian Daboll on fourth downs: Confident in Daniel Jones, we were trying to win the game

Getty Images

Giants head coach Brian Daboll set the tone for his first season on the job in the opening game.

After a touchdown brought them within 20-19 of the Titans, Daboll went for two and the Giants got a win when running back Saquon Barkley got into the end zone. After the game, Daboll said the Giants were “going for the win” and he used the same explanation for a couple of choices to go for it on fourth down in Minnesota on Sunday.

Daboll called quarterback sneaks for Daniel Jones twice in the fourth quarter and he was able to convert both of them. One led to the go-ahead touchdown and the other might have helped run out the clock if Darius Slayton had hung onto a third down pass. The Giants still won 31-24 and Daboll explained his throught process after the win.

“We were gonna go try to win the game; we had confidence in Daniel moving the pile, and I can live with the consequences,” Daboll said, via WFAN. “He kept his legs driving and made a big play.”

That wasn’t the only time the Giants relied on Jones. The Giants called a lot of designed runs for the quarterback and Jones posted 78 yards on 17 carries to go with 301 yards through the air.

It was a brilliant performance for a player who came into this season with a lot of question marks about his future. That future now includes a game in Philadelphia for a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game.