Damar Hamlin is watching today’s game from home

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will watch today’s game from home as he continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest on the field 13 days ago.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!”

Hamlin’s decision to stay home, rather than attend the game, apparently came down to this morning. We had heard conflicting things about Hamlin’s plans, and the Associated Press also had conflicting reports about whether Hamlin would attend in person. Ultimately, it appears that his medical team urged him to rest at home.

Bills fans look forward to the moment when they’ll be able to cheer Hamlin in person again, but it will be at least another week before that happens.