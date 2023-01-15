Daniel Jones is 5-for-5 for 100 yards and his TD pass has Giants up 14-7

Posted by Charean Williams on January 15, 2023, 5:29 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas looked like he had a false start on first down from the Minnesota 14. Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith stopped, anticipating the flag and the whistle.

Instead, Daniel Jones threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, giving the Giants a 14-7 lead over the Vikings with 1:03 left in the opening quarter.

Jones has gotten off to a hot start, going 5-for-5 for 100 yards and a touchdown pass. He also has run for 22 yards on two carries.

He has gotten help from Saquon Barkley, who has two runs for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Darius Slayton has two receptions for 69 yards.

Against the league’s worst defense, the Giants already have seven plays of 10 yards or more.

The Vikings went 75 yards on 12 plays on their first drive but punted after a three-and-out on their second. On third-and-one, they tried a trick play and Justin Jefferson‘s throwback to Kirk Cousins lost 2 yards with Adoree Jackson and Azeez Ojulari combining for the stop.

At the end of the first quarter, the Giants have outgained the Vikings 166 to 92.

12 responses to “Daniel Jones is 5-for-5 for 100 yards and his TD pass has Giants up 14-7

  1. I never understood why the Bills didn’t give Hodgins more playing time. Glad he finally got an opportunity. The fact that he is succeeding on a team devoid of receiving talent proves he is real. He’s not relying on an elite WR to draw the coverage away. He is the top WR.

  2. Win or lose… PAY this guy. Finally has the head coach he needed. Daniel Jones is the real deal.

  3. I’m not one of those people who constantly go on about officiating…but it’s been horrendous all over the league.
    I thought only the best refs got playoff assignments.
    Some of these guys shouldn’t be allowed back next season.

  5. Wishing the Viking’s fans well but the Vikings D is a sieve. With the way the team is playing, if this keeps up, they will be #3 in the NFCN next season.

  6. Been a Viking fan 50 years. Absolutely no confidence in this D. One of worst in 50 year’s. More holes to exploit than my wife’s spaghetti sive

  8. Nice holding play that didnt get called on the Minn TD to tighten the game. Thibs was rightly upset.

  9. Hey, a legit comment, Patrick Peterson is looking a tad bit slow today, is he finally off the juice or what?

  10. Step one for the Vikings this offseason is firing Ed Donatell. They should have done it during the season, and now it’s going to cost them their season. Kevin O’Connell wasn’t ready to be a head coach and make the tough decisions (although firing Donatell should have been an easy decision).

