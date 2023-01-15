Daniel Jones is 5-for-5 for 100 yards and his TD pass has Giants up 14-7

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas looked like he had a false start on first down from the Minnesota 14. Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith stopped, anticipating the flag and the whistle.

Instead, Daniel Jones threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, giving the Giants a 14-7 lead over the Vikings with 1:03 left in the opening quarter.

Jones has gotten off to a hot start, going 5-for-5 for 100 yards and a touchdown pass. He also has run for 22 yards on two carries.

He has gotten help from Saquon Barkley, who has two runs for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Darius Slayton has two receptions for 69 yards.

Against the league’s worst defense, the Giants already have seven plays of 10 yards or more.

The Vikings went 75 yards on 12 plays on their first drive but punted after a three-and-out on their second. On third-and-one, they tried a trick play and Justin Jefferson‘s throwback to Kirk Cousins lost 2 yards with Adoree Jackson and Azeez Ojulari combining for the stop.

At the end of the first quarter, the Giants have outgained the Vikings 166 to 92.