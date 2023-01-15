Divisional playoff schedule: Bengals-Bills to play on Sunday afternoon

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 15, 2023, 11:50 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
While there’s technically one more game left in the first round of the 2022 postseason, we now know when the divisional-round games will be played.

After both teams won on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills will play in Western New York next Sunday afternoon. Buffalo finished No. 2 and Cincinnati finished No. 3 in the conference. The NFL canceled the Week 17 matchup between the two teams in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the contest.

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 4 Jacksonville at 1 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 1 Philadelphia (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC 3:00 PM (ET) 3 Cincinnati at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) 4 Tampa Bay or 5 Dallas at 2 San Francisco (FOX/FOX Deportes)

2 responses to “Divisional playoff schedule: Bengals-Bills to play on Sunday afternoon

  2. Bengals Bills should be a neutral site. Makes zero sense for this to be in Buffalo. Bengals got PUNISHED for not finishing that game and it completely benefited the bills. And the bills won’t have to play in KC either if they beat the bengals. Bills literally get gifted TWO location advantages in the playoffs.

    Only the nfl could completely mess up something so simple.

