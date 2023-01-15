Dolphins storm back, Bills lead only 20-17 at halftime

Getty Images

Don’t count the Dolphins out just yet.

After a first quarter in which it looked like the Bills would stroll to a laugher of a win, the Dolphins stormed back in the second quarter to tie the game at 17-17. The Bills then kicked a field goal at the end of the second quarter to take a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Miami got three field goals and a touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Mike Gesicki, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins also got a Cedrick Wilson 50-yard punt return that flipped the field to help their comeback.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, threw two interceptions in the second quarter to help the Dolphins get back into it.

And the bad news for the Bills continued when cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return. Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is also questionable to return, with a hip injury.

The Bills are still the favorites in this game, but it’s not the blowout it looked like.