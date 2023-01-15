Dolphins take lead on defensive touchdown

Getty Images

The Dolphins have decided not to go away quietly.

In a stunning start to the third quarter, Miami scored a defensive touchdown to take a shocking 24-20 lead when Eric Rowe drilled Josh Allen to force a fumble, and Zach Sieler picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone.

The 14-point favorite Bills had so dominated the first quarter that this looked like it was going to be a blowout, but the Dolphins are clearly not going to go down without a fight.

Now the question is whether Allen can lead the Bills back, something no one thought he’d have to do in the second half.