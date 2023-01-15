Dolphins take lead on defensive touchdown

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2023, 3:23 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Dolphins have decided not to go away quietly.

In a stunning start to the third quarter, Miami scored a defensive touchdown to take a shocking 24-20 lead when Eric Rowe drilled Josh Allen to force a fumble, and Zach Sieler picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone.

The 14-point favorite Bills had so dominated the first quarter that this looked like it was going to be a blowout, but the Dolphins are clearly not going to go down without a fight.

Now the question is whether Allen can lead the Bills back, something no one thought he’d have to do in the second half.

  2. Is Josh Allen the only person who can be both your best player and your worst player?

  8. And #68 Miami Guard Robert Hunt comes off the sideline, sans helmet, and joins the TD celebration in the end zone in plain view of all those who wear a striped shirt an no flag thrown

  13. Miami you can’t throw INTs in your own red zone and expect to win. Especially against the Bills. If Miami loses this game it is because they gave it away with terrible play calling and decisions with INTs and dropped passes. Buffalo is not outplaying the 7 seed at all.

  14. Tua stumble rule doesn’t apply to LT’s? He clearly got hill bell ring.

  15. Allen isn’t overrated. Last week the Pats seemed to have him in check and he exploded for two deep TDs.

    If it stays close we will see him running for 1st downs.

  16. Regardless of who wins this game, the comments are going to be great. Everyone is all worked up.

    (Allen throws a TD as I write this)

  18. The one thing I was concerned about was the emotional letdown from the game vs NE and it looks like it set in after the 1st qtr.

  19. Let’s fire Mike McDaniel for Sean Peyton. I would not do that !! Sean Peyton was okay …

  23. PASS INTERFERENCE on 4th and 6 ???? ….. make a call Refs stop chickening out for the road team !

